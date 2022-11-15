OnePlus 9RT receives Android 13 operating system update.





OnePlus 9RT officially gets Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 in India. The update rollout was announced by the company through a community forum post. Update the firmware version to IN: MT2111_11.F.11. According to OnePlus, his stable OxygenOS 13 will be available initially to users who participated in the open beta. It will be gradually pushed to more users over the next few days.

OnePlus 9RT users can check if the latest Android 13 version is available from the Settings app on their device and[ソフトウェア アップデート]can be clicked. Note that the build is 5.5 GB in size and requires at least 30% battery on your device to download.

Here is the complete change b

Aquamorphic design

– Add theme color with aquamorphic design for better visual comfort.

– Apply the aquamorphic design philosophy to your animations to make them natural and vibrant.

– Upgrade to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 with new motion recognition features that recognize complex gestures and provide optimized interactions.

= Optimize the UI layer for a clearer and cleaner visual experience.

– Apply real-world physical movements to your animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

– Adapt responsive layout to accommodate different screen sizes and improve readability.

– Optimize fonts for better readability.

– Enrich and optimize functional illustrations by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

efficiency

– Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance your meeting connection and note-taking experience, and introduces options to make notifications less obtrusive and distracting.

– Add large folders to home screen. You can now open an app in an expanded folder with a single tap, and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

– Adds a new type of always-on display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (only for some apps).

– Add media playback controls and optimize quick settings experience.

– Adds markup tools for screenshot editing.

– Optimize your shelves. Swipe down on the home screen to show the shelf by default. You can search for content online and on your device.

seamless interconnection

– Optimize screencasts so that cast content automatically adapts to the target screen.

– Optimized earphone connection to provide a more seamless experience.

personalization

– Optimize Bitmoji to provide more Always-On Display animations.

– Optimized Insight always-on display to enable more personalized always-on display settings.

– Optimize the Canvas Always-On Display to make more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security and privacy

– Add automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate your profile picture and display name in chat screenshots to protect your privacy.

– Add periodic clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

– Optimize Private Safe. Encrypt all your files with Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) to enhance the security of your private files.

Health and Digital Wellbeing

– Adds Kid Space to provide screen time limits, ambient light reminders, and eye-protecting display features.

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.less topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/oneplus-9rt-receives-android-13-operating-system-update-here-s-what-s-new-11668511899425.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos