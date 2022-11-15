Whatsapp India: Abhijit Bose plans to ‘return to the entrepreneurial world’ after stepping down as head of WhatsApp India





WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, who left Meta on Tuesday after four years as head of India’s messaging service, plans to return to the entrepreneurial world, which he plans to announce soon. he wrote in a Linkedin post.

Bose, co-founder of payments company Ezetap, joined WhatsApp in 2018 and was the first to be appointed country head of the messaging app. Meta (then Facebook) hired Bose to expand WhatsApp’s reach and push its payments business in India.

It’s been 4 years since I joined as WhatsApp’s first Country Head for India and I’m very proud of what we’ve built. Also, I’m really looking forward to the next gig. We believe the next five years will be transformative for India, with many companies currently on the cusp of IPOs rapidly becoming global leaders in their respective sectors. After a short break, I plan to rejoin the entrepreneurial world. You will see the announcement soon! Boss wrote.

He joined WhatsApp when the messaging app released the WhatsApp Business app and its API (application programming interface) for small business owners, serving large enterprises for large-scale customer engagement. .

We have empowered NGOs and small businesses, expanding their reach and influence in ways never imagined. The end result is that WhatsApp has made a difference as a key ally of India’s social and economic goals, Bose added in his post.

