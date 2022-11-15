Emergency SOS via satellite available for iPhone 14 lineup starting today





November 15, 2022

press release

Emergency SOS via satellite available today on iPhone 14 lineup in US and Canada

iPhone 14 users can now connect to emergency services when cellular or Wi-Fi coverage is unavailable. The service will be expanded to France, Germany, Ireland and the UK in December.

Cupertino, Calif. Apple today announced the availability of its groundbreaking satellite-based safety service, Emergency SOS, to customers in the United States and Canada. Available on all iPhone 14 models, this revolutionary technology allows users to message emergency services even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, if users are traveling off the grid and want the reassurance of knowing where they are to friends and family, they can now open the Find My app and share their location via satellite. Emergency SOS via satellite will be available in the US and Canada starting today, November 15th, and in France, Germany, Ireland and the UK he will be available in December.

Some of the most popular places to travel are remote and simply lack cellular coverage. It gives you the essential tools to get the help you need while you’re away, said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. Our team not only built a reliable ground infrastructure, but also worked tirelessly through a series of new technical challenges to bring this service to life. Emergency SOS via satellite is a groundbreaking service available exclusively on the iPhone 14 lineup, and a new innovation designed to give customers peace of mind.

iPhone 14 Lineup iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max models all connect directly to satellites through a combination of custom-designed components and deeply integrated software. Emergency SOS via Satellite builds on existing features that are essential for iPhone users, such as Emergency SOS, Medical ID, Emergency Contacts, Location Find, and more to share important information in an emergency. Provides the ability to connect to satellites for a 360 degree approach. service, family and friends. This breakthrough service allows Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) or emergency service call centers to reach more people in an emergency without the need for additional software or protocols to enable communication. Users are connected directly to a relay center that has Apple-trained emergency specialists ready to contact emergency services who can receive text messages or PSAPs who cannot receive text messages on their behalf.

Providing emergency SOS via satellite is an important life-saving breakthrough. The significant work Apple is doing to create innovative new solutions to support 911 providers and first responders represents a major step forward in protecting Californians and the wider public during emergencies. is.

How emergency SOS via satellite works

iPhone makes it quick and easy to call emergency services if you need help, even if you can’t dial 911. If the user is unable to contact emergency services due to the lack of a mobile phone, use emergency SOS via satellite, introduced in the iPhone 14 lineup. Or when Wi-Fi coverage is available, iPhone displays an easy-to-use interface to help users with satellite connections. A short survey is displayed and users can answer important questions with just a few taps. This is sent to the dispatcher on the first message to help them quickly understand the user’s situation and location. Apple worked closely with experts to review standard questions and protocols to identify the most common reasons for calling emergency services.

Following the survey, an intuitive interface guides users where to connect their iPhone and sends the first message. This message contains the user’s survey responses. Location including altitude. iPhone battery level; and Medical ID (if enabled). Surveys and follow-up messages can be sent via satellite directly to a relay center staffed by text dispatchers who accept her messages, or Apple-trained professionals who can call for help on your behalf. It will be relayed. Transcripts can also be shared with the user’s emergency contacts to provide information.1

We put our lives on the line to help those in need, but there are some people who cannot get in touch with the dispatched company. Her ENP’s Jennifer Kirkland, her manager at her 911 center at the Grand Junction Regional Communications Center, said emergency SOS via satellite would be able to help her iPhone users in remote areas who could not otherwise be reached. says. Because the service does not require any additional technology at the PSAP, and because Apple is implementing a relay center model that is familiar to 911 operators, it is seamless for both PSAPs that accept text messages and those that still accept voice messages. A good rollout can be expected. that’s all.

Satellites move fast, have narrow bandwidths, and are thousands of miles from Earth, so even short messages can take minutes to get through. We have designed and built custom components and software that allow you to connect to unique frequencies. A text compression algorithm was also developed to reduce the average message size by 300%, making the experience as fast as possible. Emergency SOS via satellite allows users to send and receive messages in just 15 seconds in sunny conditions. Experience the process and familiarize yourself with the service without calling emergency services.

Emergency SOS via satellite is useful not only for those who live in rural areas without cell phone coverage, but also for those who encounter natural disasters when mobile networks go down. Affected community members will be able to connect to 911 and get help. That’s our mission, he said, NENA’s Lauren Anderson. Awareness and training are key to seamlessly deploying this service. What Apple is doing to spread the word among its dispatchers and let the community practice in demo mode where they don’t call 911 is that everyone knows what to do when an emergency occurs. is useful for

For users who have been off the grid but not experiencing an emergency, this advanced technology also allows them to use Find My to share their location via satellite. With the Find My app, users can[Me]Open the tab, swipe up, Via Satellite[My Location]to display[Send My Location]Tap. Satellite connectivity on the iPhone 14 line also works with other safety features available on iPhone and Apple Watch, such as collision detection and drop detection.

availability

Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite are available now in the US and Canada, and will be available in France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK in December. This service is included free of charge for two years from the time of activation on the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. 4 Emergency SOS via Satellite and Find My via Satellite require iOS 16.1. About Apple Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of his Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world with innovations in his iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, deliver a seamless experience across all Apple devices, and breakthrough services like the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Empower people. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the world a better place by making the best products on the planet. Up to 10 emergency contacts using iOS 16.1 and iMessage will see your location, the type of emergency, and a live transcript of your conversations with emergency services. Emergency contacts without an iPhone and iPhone users without iOS 16.1 or iMessage will see the user’s location and emergency type. Users can opt out of sharing information with emergency contacts at any time. Location information is also shared with Apple to reach the nearest relay center or dispatcher to the user. Connections and response times will vary depending on location, site conditions, and other factors. For more information, see support.apple.com/kb/HT213426. Access to satellite connectivity with Apple Watch collision and fall detection requires a connected iPhone 14 model running iOS 16.1. Customers who purchase an iPhone 14 model prior to Emergency SOS via Satellite will be able to use the service for two years from the launch date.

press contact

Alex Kirschner

apple

[email protected]

(408) 974-2479

Renee Felton

apple

[email protected]

(669) 276-2182

Apple Media Helpline

[email protected]

(408) 974-2042

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2022/11/emergency-sos-via-satellite-available-today-on-iphone-14-lineup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos