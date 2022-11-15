Musk’s Twitter all-nighter raises concerns for Tesla investors





SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – In 2018, Elon Musk stayed up all night at Tesla’s (TSLA.O) factories in California and Nevada, struggling to ramp up production of the Model 3.

Working overnight at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters on Monday, Musk said he would “keep working and sleeping here” until the social media platform, which he recently acquired for $44 billion, gets fixed.

A self-professed ‘nano-manager’, Musk’s propensity to work long hours in moments of crisis has become a famous part of his brand. But the billionaire’s deep dive on Twitter after trying to scrap a long-running acquisition has allowed some Tesla investors to focus on his role as CEO of the world’s most valuable automaker. I worry whether

“Tesla investors will be frustrated,” said Gene Munster, managing partner at venture capital firm Loup Ventures. will be.”

Musk, who is set to testify in court on Wednesday about whether Tesla’s $56 billion payment package is legitimate, did not respond to a Reuters email requesting comment.

He tweeted on Monday, “I’ve got Tesla covered too,” and said he’ll be working part of this week at an electric car maker. Tesla has offices in Palo Alto, Calif. We have a factory.

Tesla’s stock has fallen 50% since early April, when he announced that he had acquired a stake in Twitter. The sale of Musk’s own Tesla stake — for a total of $20 billion since he disclosed his stake on Twitter — has added to the pressure.

Tesla faces a growing number of challenges, from concerns about demand in China to regulatory investigations into the company’s claims about the capabilities of its “Autopilot” driver-assistance technology in the United States.

More than two-thirds of posts on the platform, which Musk acquired in October, have so far this month been tweeted about his Twitter reboot efforts, according to a Reuters tally.

Tesla accounted for just 3% of his tweets from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15, down from an average of about 16% over the past eight months.

Reuters Graphics

Münster said he expects Twitter to capture Musk’s attention over the next six to 12 months, noting that Tesla is a more developed company than before and is less directly dependent on Musk. added.

In recent days, Musk says his workload has increased significantly after buying Twitter.

“There’s too much work,” he said in a video link to a business conference in Indonesia on Monday, where he said he works “7 days a week, morning till night.”

Earlier this month, Musk said at a Barron investment conference, referring to the aerospace company he runs, “I think Twitter will be much easier to manage than SpaceX or Tesla if they do it the right way.”

Tesla investor Ross Gerber, a staunch Musk backer, said Tuesday that Tesla needs to find a multitasking representative for the CEO. “I think he’s finally reached the point where he’s going to challenge himself. I think they need to find the right person. Frankly, they don’t have that person.”

“minimum time”

Tesla’s board has expressed concerns over Musk’s commitments to SpaceX and some small businesses. Robin Denholm, chairman of Tesla’s board, said in a 2018 email that the “minimum amount of time” Musk spent at Tesla was “increasingly problematic.” According to court documents related to Tesla’s shareholders, Tesla’s board of directors failed to approve the $56 acquisition, paying billions for him without demanding his full-time attention. package.

Another director, Ira Ehrenpreis, pointed out at trial that Musk was paid for the results, not the time spent, and Musk held a similar view during a 2021 deposition. At Tesla’s annual meeting in August, in response to a question about “keyman risk,” Musk admitted to a colleague, “We have a very talented team here. , I think Tesla will continue to do very well..maybe by aliens or back to my home planet.”

Musk has proven skeptics wrong so far, and some early investors say they expect him to embark on the Twitter challenge. Billionaire investor Tim Draper told Reuters: “When you have an entrepreneur who does everything he’s done, just kiss his feet. He’s amazing. is,” he said.

But some have lost their patience.

“Musk has managed to do what years of failed bears have crushed Tesla stock,” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, a longtime Tesla bull, said in a note last week. Stated.

Ives called Twitter Musk’s “albatross”, “distraction” and “gold pit”. “Twitter’s circus show is slowly starting to influence Tesla’s pristine EV brand.

Reported by Hyunjoo Jin (San Francisco) and Akash Sriram (Bangalore) Additional Reported (Bangalore by Aditya Soni and Yurvaj Malik)

