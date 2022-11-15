Unreleased ‘Apple Magic Charger’ Surface Online images





Images of an unannounced Apple MagSafe charging accessory dubbed the “Apple Magic Charger” have surfaced online over the past few weeks.

Rare Apple product collector and Twitter user “TheBlueMister” shared the first image of an unannounced accessory earlier this month. Since then, other Asia-based collectors seem to have gotten their hands on a Design Verification Test (DVT) version of the device and shared images of it online.

TheBlueMister has set out to dismantle the accessory and put it back into working order, sharing part of the process on Twitter. Plug it into your Mac and you’ll find an unannounced accessory called the “Apple Magic Charger.”

The accessory features a rubberized white “MagSafe” charger inside a rounded square of anodized aluminum that can be pushed out to a vertical position. It includes a white rubberized base and a built-in braided USB-C charging cable. It also looks similar to the iPhone’s Lightning Dock. A Twitter user known as “DuanRui” shared an additional image of the unannounced Apple Magic Charger today.

The design of the accessory is similar to the “MagSafe” Duo’s hinged Apple Watch charger and the now-discontinued Apple Watch magnetic charging dock, with the “MagSafe” charger being the official Apple accessory hinged implementation. It’s the first time I’ve seen it in

The design seems somewhat restricted as the iPhone can’t be pushed vertically into the charger, making it useful for viewing content only in landscape mode. In addition to AirPods with a charging case, you can also charge your “iPhone” when it’s flat.

According to TheBlueMister, early versions of the Apple Magic Charger’s design restricted it to holding the “iPhone” only in an upright horizontal position, and these restrictions were one of the main reasons Apple canceled the product. It seems that there was one

Related article

Belkin Announces Official MagSafe Car Charging Mount

Belkin today announced the launch of its first official 15W MagSafe charger designed for in-car use, debuting the Boost Charge Pro wireless car charger with MagSafe. There are other magnetic car charger solutions on the market, but this is the first to offer his 15W full charge to compatible MagSafe-enabled iPhone models. The Boost Charge Pro Wireless Car Charger retails for $100.

Great deal: Verizon helps prepare for iPhone 14 launch day with up to 25% off MagSafe accessories

Verizon is offering 20% ​​off MagSafe bundles and 25% off MagSafe chargers this week to help soon iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro owners prepare for the arrival of their smartphones. This follows Verizon’s ongoing sale of iPhone 14 cases that began last Friday. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. Click the link to purchase and…

Deal: 25% Off MagSafe Accessories & 50% Off iPhone 12/13 Cases At Verizon

Verizon is offering discounts on Apple’s MagSafe charger accessories today. It comes with 2 chargers at the best ever price. Alongside these sales, you’ll find discounts on MagSafe bundles and 50% off iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 cases. Note: MacRumors is a Verizon affiliate partner. If you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment to help keep the site…

Apple Offers Tips for Charging Apple Watch Ultra with MagSafe Duo

In a support document updated today, Apple states that customers with an Apple Watch Ultra or another larger Apple Watch model with a 44mm, 45mm, or 49mm case size should be able to adjust the angle of the MagSafe Duo charger or It states that you may need to lay it completely flat. Make sure your charger is properly connected to your Apple Watch. If your Apple Watch Ultra still doesn’t connect reliably to MagSafe…

Great Deal: Get Apple’s MagSafe Charger for $29.99 ($9 off)

Woot today introduced a new flash sale for Apple’s MagSafe chargers. The price he dropped from $39.00 to $29.99. The MagSafe charger is in mint condition and comes with his 1-year Apple limited warranty. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment to help keep the site running. Woot’s sale is…

Brazil fines Apple $19 million for continuing to sell iPhones without chargers

A Brazilian court today imposed a $19 million “social damages” fine (100 million reais) against Apple for selling iPhones without chargers, according to Reuters. A São Paulo state court has said in a lawsuit filed by the Brazilian Association of Borrowers, Consumers and Taxpayers (AMBCC) that Apple must provide battery chargers for iPhones sold in the country. . …

Mophie Debuts $150 MagSafe Compatible 3-in-1 Travel Charger

Apple accessory maker Mophie this week announced its latest line of MagSafe-compatible 3-in-1 travel chargers that can be purchased directly from Apple’s online store. The foldable 3-in-1 travel charger has dedicated spaces for charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. It’s listed as a MagSafe compatible charger, but Mophie says it’s Made for MagSafe certified and can be charged.

popular stories

Early Black Friday deals on Apple TV 4K, AirPods, iPad, MagSafe and more

We’re still two weeks away from Black Friday on November 25th, but many solid deals are starting to arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday deals we shared on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. Instead of focusing on specific devices, this post focuses on Apple in general, with early bird discounts on Apple TV 4K, iPads, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more.

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Rumors, iOS 16.2 Beta 2 Changes & More

Things are starting to settle down for 2022, but there are still a few items left on Apple’s plate, including iOS 16.2, which is in beta testing with some new features and tweaks. Looking ahead, we can expect plenty of news in 2023, with the iPhone 15 unsurprisingly being the flagship product of the year.

Apple releases new firmware for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1, AirPods Max

Starting with the 4E71 firmware released in May, Apple today introduced the new 5B58 firmware for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, original AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Apple released his 5B58 firmware for his AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week. Apple hasn’t provided readily available release notes on what’s included in the AirPods’ updated firmware update, but the company…

Apple files class action lawsuit alleging it tracks users despite privacy guarantees

Apple faces a proposed federal class action lawsuit alleging that it records users’ mobile activity without their consent and despite privacy guarantees, in violation of the California Privacy Infringement Act. Bloomberg reports. In a lawsuit filed by New Yorker and iPhone 13 owner Elliot Libman, Apple is accused of “completely false” assurances about what information users are in control of.

Early Black Friday Discounts on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

We’re two weeks away from Black Friday on November 25th, but as we all know, Black Friday shopping is more of a month-long event than a day. For this reason, we’ve already tracked down a number of the lowest-ever deals available on Apple’s MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup today, and that’s what this article is all about.Note: MacRumors has several. is an affiliate partner of…

Apple releases iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 with bug fixes

Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1. This is a minor bug fix update coming two weeks after the release of iOS 16.1, adding support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities and more. The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates are[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]You can download it wirelessly to eligible iPhones and iPads by going to iOS 16.1.1…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/11/15/images-of-unreleased-apple-magic-charger/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos