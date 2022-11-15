Researchers breach security guarantees of TTE network used on spacecraft





Zoom / People look inside the Orion spacecraft simulator used to train the docking to the Gateway Space Station at the Johnson Space Center’s Systems Engineering Simulator Facility in Houston.

Getty Images

NASA’s Artemis I mission launch on Wednesday is the first integrated test of the agency’s SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, which have been in development for 16 years and will usher in a new era of space exploration. Expected. The unmanned mission is also his second time a networking standard known as time-triggered Ethernet has been brought into space, the first being his 2014 Orion test flight.

Time-triggered Ethernet (TTE) is an example of a mixed critical network that can route traffic with different levels of timing and different fault tolerance requirements on the same set of hardware. Historically, spacecraft have generally relied on one network to transmit safety-critical or mission-critical messages, and one or more networks to carry videoconferencing and other types of non-critical traffic. It relied on completely isolated networks.

Enlarge / Illustration of how time-triggered Ethernet works.

TT Tech

Engineers have built better mousetraps.Rats beat it anyway

According to NASA, Orion will rely on the TTE network for a mix of critical systems such as navigation and life support, file transfers that are critical for delivery but not timing, or non-critical tasks such as: First spacecraft to route critical traffic. As a crew video conference. Also used on NASA’s Lunar Gateway Space Station and ESA’s Ariane 6 Launch Pad, TTEs are essential to reducing the size, weight, cost, and power requirements of modern spacecraft.

Zoom / Example of TTE data flow in a spacecraft.

NASA

Safety-critical systems such as steering and engine control often only work if network messages are sent and received at intervals as short as 40-50 milliseconds. Delayed or dropped messages can be catastrophic. The other end of the critical spectrum contains messages transmitted by scientific instruments. These often come in the form of commercial off-the-shelf devices and are delivered by universities or outside researchers with minimal safety review by NASA. TTE is 100% compatible with Ethernet standards and he can also deliver messages that engineers normally reserve for private networks.

advertisement

To prevent less important messages from interfering with important messages, TTE offers two important advantages over regular Ethernet. they are:

A time-triggered paradigm where all devices are tightly synchronized and send messages on a pre-determined schedule. This allows latency to be reduced to hundreds of microseconds and jitter to be close to zero. A fault-tolerant TTE replicates the entire network on multiple planes and forwards messages to all planes at once. The TTE network onboard gateway has three planes.

TT Tech

On Tuesday, researchers announced findings that, for the first time, violate the guarantee of TTE isolation. The result is his PCspooF. This is an attack that allows his one non-critical device connected to one plane to disrupt the synchronization and communication between his TTE devices on all planes. This attack works by exploiting a vulnerability in the TTE protocol. The work was completed by researchers at the University of Michigan, the University of Pennsylvania, and NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

In our evaluation, attacks can succeed in seconds, and each successful attack can cause TTE devices to lose synchronization for up to a second and drop dozens of TT messages, both of which Researchers have shown that it can lead to failure of critical systems such as aircraft and automobiles. I have written. In simulated spaceflight missions, we also show that PCspooF causes uncontrolled maneuvers that threaten safety and mission success.

Expansion / Artemis Network Validation and Integration Laboratory (ANVIL) at NASA Johnson Space Center where much of the work on PCspooF was done.

NASA

PCspooF can be built in an area of ​​just 2.5 cm by 2.5 cm on a single layer printed circuit board, requiring minimal power and network bandwidth. Communication network. The researchers privately reported their findings to NASA and other key TTE stakeholders. A NASA representative said in an email that the NASA team is aware of his TTE findings and is taking proactive measures to ensure that potential risks to spacecraft are appropriately mitigated. I am writing.

