Latest Trends in Phone Call Scams

Good habits will help you avoid most phone call scams, but it’s wise to update your knowledge regularly to avoid falling for the latest tricks.

Scammers tend to play on people’s fears and vulnerabilities. If a crisis has people worried, expect associated scams to pop up. These will likely be evolutions of existing scams rather than entirely new fraud techniques.

Phone scammers typically seek personal information or money. With a little personally identifiable information, such as a full name, address, and date of birth, it may be possible for a criminal to access an account or commit identity theft.

Understanding how scammers operate can help us avoid being fooled, so here are some phone scams to watch out for in 2022.

Coronavirus Scams

Coronavirus fears may have died down somewhat where you are, but scammers are still jumping on this topic to instill fear and encourage people to divulge personal information.

The pandemic has been very lucrative for scammers over the last couple of years. Whether it’s a new variant, an outbreak, or a fear regarding a vaccination, scammers jump on the topic to make the most of anxious victims.

In early 2022, fraudsters created bogus testing sites to collect personally identifiable information. They also sold many fake self-test kits over the internet.

Be very cautious if you receive an SMS or call regarding coronavirus testing. Before spending money on a test or booking, check out reviews online. And check the number that called you using PhoneHistory . Doing so can give you a lot of information about the owner and the history of that number, allowing you to work out whether it seems like a reputable, professional business with verifiable information.

Robocalls

In a robocall, the dialing is automated, and so is the voice on the line. But beware – these voices are increasingly natural sounding. Some robocalls can listen to you and respond.

It may well be a robocall if you notice unnatural delays on the line, repetition, or the caller sounds strange. If so, you are likely being targeted for a scam. Hang up the phone.

You can try investigating the firm’s details online if you are genuinely interested in what they offer. A reputable company should have a professional web presence with reviews and contact details.

Impersonation

Impersonating people that you trust or need has been working well for scammers. They continue to pretend to be IRS officials or police and other authority figures.

They aim to create fear and encourage people to act quickly to get out of trouble. However, there is no trouble.

They also continue to impersonate delivery people, which is one scam to look out for in particular during the holiday season. Even if you are expecting a parcel, don’t react immediately to one of these calls. The delivery person should already have your name and address. And they should be able to give you a verifiable, tracking number that works on a legitimate website. If the caller requests personal details to confirm your delivery, such as your full name and address, social security number, or account or credit card information, this is likely to be a phishing scam.

If you receive an SMS from a supposed delivery person, make sure the URL of any link looks professional. If you see something like a TinyURL, a strange combination of letters and numbers, or an otherwise masked address, it’s likely a scam and could harm your device. Do not visit the link, even out of curiosity.

If their SMS contains spelling and grammar errors, it’s probably bogus. Professional companies vet their messages carefully to create a good impression.

Zelle Scams

Zelle is a peer-to-peer payment app that some scammers have started using to trick people out of their money. In a Zelle scam, fraudsters call their victims and pretend to be their bank’s fraud department. This is an excellent example of how scammers use fear and impersonation.

To help you recover “stolen money,” they talk you through an online transaction. The victims think they are sending money to themselves to reverse a fraudulent transaction. In fact, they send money to the fraudster via Zelle.

Romance Scams

According to the FTC , romance scams increased by 80% in 2021 compared to 2020. This is 6x more romance scams than in 2017.

In a romance scam, the scammer either creates a fake profile or steals an identity. They will message and phone but will not meet in person. When they think they have the confidence of their victims, they ask for money or a gift. In some cases, they “accidentally” send (stolen credit card) money to their potential victims and then ask for it to be returned … notably, to a different account.

Avoiding Phone Call Scams

Many phones now include software that alerts the user to potential spam calls. Unless you recognize the number, it’s usually wise to trust the software.

Answering spam calls increases the number of attacks you receive. Fraudsters may mark your number as viable just because you answered.

If you are on the phone with someone and you suspect they are trying to scam you, look out for:

Very high-pressure tactics – they want you to act without thinking, verifying them online, or consulting another person.

Claims that you have been specially selected.

Vagueness about their identity or business.

Requests for your personal information, including, but not limited to, your full name, address, account number, social security number, or date of birth. They may ask you to confirm these details when, in fact, scammers don’t have the details at all.

Requests for credit card details or a small payment to cover an initial expense.

Claims that you have a virus on your device and that the caller can remove it by logging into your system.

After a call you suspect was fraudulent, you can use people search sites to get the caller’s name, personal information, phone history, carrier, address, and more. If you think you have been targeted for a scam, you can find out who they are and, if desired, report them.

While phone call scams have advanced somewhat, the principles of these scams – fear, urgency, and attempting to gain personal information – have not changed. The advice in this post should help keep you, your friends, and your family safe from the inevitable predators.