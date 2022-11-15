Challenges in Streaming University Lectures

The pandemic changed education at all levels, creating the need for opportunities to continue learning while being distant from others to help reduce the spread. Though technology has created a way for universities to stream lectures students can use even if they’re not in the classroom, there are still many challenges. Universities that would like to stream lectures for advanced learning from home or to create more opportunities for their students will want to be aware of the challenges and look for ways to overcome them.

Getting the Equipment to Work

Getting the equipment to work properly is an issue for the university and the students. When they are streaming a university lecture , professors must have equipment they can rely on to work the first time they try it. Otherwise, lecture hours will be wasted trying to get everything working. On the student’s side, having a quality internet connection, a working computer, and more are all necessary to allow them to view the stream. When everything works as expected, streaming lectures can be a great way to allow more students to take a class even if they can’t or don’t want to attend in person. However, it takes the right setup to make this possible.

Making Sure Everything is Accessible

Accessibility is key for distance learning options. It’s not enough to just stream the lectures because that can mean there are those who are unable to participate. Allowing offline viewing after the class has ended, providing support for those who need captions , and offering assistance for others who have disabilities can make the live stream far more successful. Making changes with accessibility in mind can make it easier for anyone to join the lecture.

Finding Information Within the Video

After the lecture has ended, students may be able to view it again to make sure they didn’t miss anything. If they didn’t understand a concept, they should be able to rewatch the lecture to get better information. Unfortunately, this isn’t always easy to do. Even if the lecture is available after the class has ended, it is one long lecture, not broken up into sections. Students must take time to skip around and find the part they need or watch the entire lecture again, which can be a waste of time if they understood most of the material covered.

Ensuring All Students are Engaged

Professors do not have an easy way to make sure all students are engaged. During the pandemic, studies showed a significantly lower engagement level for students attending lectures virtually instead of in person. Interacting with those watching the live stream, connecting with them in other ways, and other options can help increase engagement, which can help students do better in the class and ensure they are learning the information provided during the lectures.

Streaming lectures is challenging, but there are options available to help. Using the right equipment, making sure everything is accessible to all students, and looking into other options to make accessing the information as easy as possible helps students thrive and make the live stream far more successful. Universities ready to start streaming more lectures will want to be aware of the potential challenges and the options available to move past those issues to provide a better education experience.