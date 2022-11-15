Twitter chaos hits the public eye as Musk clashed with and fired an employee on the platform





New York CNN Business —

Elon Musk has openly clashed with a growing number of Twitter employees over the state of the platform, firing at least one in a tweet. It’s an unusually visible sign of corporate turmoil after acquiring an influential company for $44 billion.

Musk got into an altercation with software engineer Eric Frohnhoefer on Twitter on Monday, dismissing the billionaire tweet and confirming that Frohnhoefer has lost access to Twitter’s internal systems. The suspension came after Frohnhoefer tweeted evidence suggesting Musk’s claims were wrong, in the words of the billionaire, who said his Twitter runs extremely slow in various countries. rice field.

Frohnhoefer told CNN Monday night that a friend learned of Musks’ dismissal when he sent him a tweet and said no one from Twitter even contacted me. Frohnhoefer said he was willing to try under Musk and was in a wait-and-see camp, but added that everything being reported was true. He described working under a mask as utter shit and the current situation as pure chaos.

At least one other employee who spoke out to provide context on the matter had also been fired as of Tuesday morning, according to the employee’s tweet. The employees said on the platform Tuesday that they were fired due to emails claiming their actions violated company policy, the move in response to comments they made on an internal Slack channel. I’m guessing it’s possible. A source tells CNN that an employee in recent days has been very outspoken about criticizing Musk on his Slack at the company. (CNN attempted to contact the fired employee to confirm.)

In response to Tuesday’s tweet about the dismissal news, Musk would like to apologize for dismissing these geniuses. Their immense talent would no doubt be of great use elsewhere.

The layoffs come after Musk cut half of Twitter’s staff and reportedly many of its contractors in a way that many critics described as a slapdash and could endanger the platform. was broken. Musk has consolidated his hold over the company by ousting Twitter executives and abolishing its board of directors, so there will be retaliation for those who oppose him.

In their absence, Musk now runs Twitter with the help of his friends Jason Karakanis and David Sachs. His personal attorney Alex Spiro. Engineers reportedly seconded from several of his other companies, including Tesla (TSLA). In addition to general backlash from employees, some of his Twitter staff are considering a number of disruptive changes to the platform against Musk and his entourage, so let’s make a personal appeal. It seems that

Internal documents obtained by CNN show that employees have raised concerns with Musk and others about the likely impact of Twitter rolling out its new $8-per-month paid verification service. This document, dated November 1st, said its predictions have proven far-sighted and will happen by rolling out a subscription that allows anyone to pay $8 and receive a confirmed checkmark. We provide a list of recommendations on how to avoid the most extreme results you may get.

Legacy verification provides important signals for enforcing impersonation rules. Loss of this rule would likely lead to an increase in impersonation of high-profile accounts on Twitter, and such issues could erode trust in high-ranking accounts, the document said. Profile User. In addition, the service does not allow important voices, such as individuals in sanctioned countries (including dissenters and activists), who are unable or unwilling to pay a subscription fee, to be deprioritized. He also raised concerns that it might

Twitter product manager Esther Crawford, who is currently leading the renewal of the Twitter Blue subscription service, reportedly joined Musk and his attorney Alex Spiro in the rollout of paid authentication options last week. A source told CNN that he had been briefed on the document earlier. Digital News, the platformer of her outlet, was the first to report details of the document.

Last week, within hours of the paid authentication system’s launch, Twitter was hit by a wave of celebrity and corporate impersonations on its platform, quickly abusing the system and killing the advertisers who make up nearly all of Twitter’s business. Uncertainty could increase between Paid subscription services were suspended on Friday with little warning. It wasn’t immediately clear when the company would resume offerings.

Some employees continued to do so publicly, even though those who spoke out were apparently fired. After Musk posted a graph on his Twitter account purporting to show his daily active user count increasing slightly, the company’s data his scientists responded that the graph was flawed. . To a user who asked if employees were safe, staff responded:

