google update review snippet structured data





Google has updated the structured data in the reviews snippet to standardize how numbers are written within the structured data code for reviews.

This change has the effect of standardizing the version of the decimal number system rather than another version that is fairly common in other countries.

Check the snippet structured data

Structured data in review snippets is important for sites that host product reviews. This is because valid markup and reviews can generate rich snippet results and knowledge panels with stars and review snippets.

Topics affected by this change include:

“This course, events, how-to local business (limited to sites that incorporate word of mouth of other local businesses…) videos, products, recipes, software apps”

Google’s documentation explains what review snippets are.

“A review snippet is a short excerpt of a review or rating from a review website, typically a combined average of rating scores from many reviewers.

When Google detects valid review or rating markup, it may show a rich snippet containing stars and other summary information from the review or rating.

In addition to the text of the review, the rating is a written rating on a numerical scale (such as 1-5).

Because it’s desirable to rank reviews in rich results, it’s important to stay aware of changes to structured data documents.

Changing the way numbers are represented

Google’s changes to structured data affect how decimal numbers are represented.

In some countries, the currency may be represented with a comma to separate the major part of the number from the decimal or cent part.

For example, 100 euros 25 cents can be expressed in two ways.

Comma version: €100.25 Dot version: €100.25

Google standardizes how decimal numbers are represented in structured data.

This change does not affect how the displayed web page itself is written.

The review snippet structured data document itself remains largely the same.

One paragraph has a minor change (removing quotes) that doesn’t affect the meaning.

Significant changes are contained in entirely new paragraphs.

This is a new paragraph:

“For decimal numbers, use dots instead of commas to specify values ​​(for example, 4.4 instead of 4,4).

Microdata and RDFa allow you to override the displayed content using content attributes.

That way, you can still satisfy the dot requirements of structured data while still presenting the desired style rules to the user.

for example:4,4 Performer”

Are structured data changes mandatory?

The updated Review Snippet Structured Data clearly states that dots are used instead of commas to specify decimals.

However, the documentation does not state that using commas invalidates structured data. It simply tells you to use dots instead of commas.

But there is a statement elsewhere that conveys that information.

Additional information can be found in Google’s changelog. Google provides a log of changes made to our developer documentation.

Google’s changelog note provides the following additional information:

“Updated structured data in review snippets to recommend using dot separators for decimal ratings.

If your markup currently uses comma separators for decimal ratings, you can still take advantage of the review snippet.

However, it is recommended to update the markup for more accurate interpretation. ”

dot is recommended but not required

Additional information hidden in Google’s changelog indicates that it’s okay to continue using commas in structured data.

Although Google recommends using dots, commas are still acceptable and are eligible for review snippets.

In general, it’s good practice to keep things simple for search engines. So if Google recommends using dots, using dots gives you confidence that Google will understand your structured data.

Curiously, the official review snippet structured data documentation does not mention that commas are allowed.

Unless you’re reading this article, you’ll have to come across the changelog to know that dots are preferred and commas are still valid.

