Dechert’s work on Flo’s Anonymous Mode, Amurabi’s design of Kings’ privacy notice wins 2022 IAPP Privacy Innovation Awards





In early May, a leaked draft ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision sent shockwaves across the United States. The case wasn’t officially overturned by him until June, but women’s health application Flo quickly responded, designing and delivering corresponding functionality. Unexpected industry-wide issue affecting US users.

Flo worked with global law firm Dechert to create Anonymous Mode. This is a free feature that allows 48 million users to use the app’s health services without any personally identifiable information.

Meanwhile, in the gaming industry, video game developer King was looking for a way to provide privacy notices to its users. King, a legal design agency, has teamed up with Amurabi to create a new experience for millions of users by mirroring interactive, engaging and accessible privacy notices post-game.

For their unique privacy and data protection services, Dechert, Amurabi and King have won the 2022 IAPP Privacy Innovation Award for the Americas and EMEA/APAC regions respectively. The Privacy Innovation Awards aim to distinguish businesses that integrate privacy and enhance its value as a competitive differentiator and center of trust.

a truly revolutionary move

The Roe v. Wade decision accelerated the development of Flos Anonymous Mode. Flos Anonymous Mode was already underway. Because users have expressed concerns about how their health data can be accessed and used by third parties. Or a ban on abortion.

Announced in June and launched in September, Anonymous Mode allows women to use the Flo app without obtaining anonymized data that identifies them personally, removing personal emails, names and technical identifiers will be

Dechert advised Flo from its inception to the launch of the feature, said Brenda Sharton, partner and Global Co-Chair of Privacy and Cybersecurity. While it is possible to make a user’s fertility history available while respecting Flos’ obligation to preserve it, making it identifiable is difficult and requires fresh thinking and the ability to adapt quickly. she said. “Anonymous Mode” means that Flo will not remove personally identifiable information from your existing account, but will create a new account that contains all records of your previous account except personally identifiable information.

According to Sherton, it’s a new and innovative feature in the app that addresses this new and unexpected challenge that Dobbs’ decision has brought to the company and the industry. It’s a very quick response from a company looking to further protect user privacy, and given the limited time frame to overturn this decades-old precedent, Flo believes Dechert’s With your help, we moved nimbly and quickly to deliver this innovative solution.

Anonymous mode is offered as an option, but is not enabled by default. This is because once this feature is enabled, users will not be able to recover data from lost, altered, or stolen devices.

According to Sherton, this is an option for women to continue to access their fertility data but keep that data from being identified through company records. It really required fresh thinking and the ability to adapt to this unexpected news with breakthrough speed.

Sherton said the response to anonymous mode has been very positive and he’s very proud of Flo’s work in making it happen.

It’s an honor and a privilege to have a client that does the right thing by its users,” she said.

make the world playful

Make the world playful. That’s King’s motto. Senior Director, Legal and Data Protection Officer Willy Duchen, CIPP/E, CIPM, FIP, Amrabis Founder and CEO Marie Potel Saville, and their team members may contain legal language or overwhelming content. has endeavored to achieve this through a document. Amount of indigestible information.

Together, they meet their compliance obligations and inform users of their data use and rights, as well as an interactive, engaging, and accessible platform that immerses users in the world of Kings, which reflects the notices to the company’s game. We’ve created an easy-to-use privacy notice.

Users reading the Privacy Notice engage in an eye-catching game-like experience alongside Kings’ most iconic characters, unlocking legal points at each level that provides privacy information in easily digestible snippets. increase. This policy covers the legally required topics in our privacy notice and gives the estimated time required to complete each stage. Users can also jump to specific information they may be looking for.

You have done something truly amazing and fascinating. It’s a testament to the vision we had over the years and what we were able to bring to life in a playful experience. We are innovating for the industry, Duhen said. What I like is that this could be built into our game and no one notices the difference between gameplay and legal documents. . I think it’s up to everyone to figure out what works for their audience and make it work. Our goal was to blend gaming and legal experiences. So everything is unified and fun for players.

Through user testing, King and Amurabi found that replicating the gaming experience with privacy notices was the most efficient way to improve audience engagement. A group of users were selected to create the ideal privacy notice and their insights were analyzed and implemented into the final product. According to Pot-Saville and Duhen, testing has shown greater comprehension and engagement with interactive privacy notices over the original text.

According to Potel-Saville, users will be able to fully understand their privacy rights in an engaging way, just like when playing games. It’s a way to give them the knowledge and the tools to make wise and free decisions. This can be called a fair pattern and helps solve the privacy paradox.

The team understands legal obligations under the EU General Data Protection Regulation, California Privacy Act, and other regulations, and where the best format is to provide clear, concise, and easy-to-understand information to users in an enjoyable way. I worked to understand what it was. According to Potel-Saville, the work was fun and challenging, but it was also challenging.

It translates the original document into plain language without betraying its original intent, and says exactly the same thing because it is legally obligatory. We do this in a way that is not only more explicit, but also resonates with the brand that King uses in the game, his identity and tone of voice. Potel-Saville added that a huge amount of work was done and the text was examined by plain language experts.

Duhen attributes much of the success in implementing the privacy policy to Kings’ leadership support.

King is very lucky to have a mission to make the world playful. So when we talk to management and explain what it is we’re trying to achieve, they’re on board with the project. This is very important. Duchen said. All of us at King are very proud of this.

Innovation Award 2022 Finalist

The Americas finalists for the 2022 IAPP Privacy Innovation Awards are Privado’s open source privacy code scanner, private AI privacy layer for software reduction technology, and the Walgreens Boots Alliances COVID-19 Index.

The finalists for the EMEA/APAC region are ERNIEAPP’s privacy settings aggregator, Privacy Knowledge Manager App, ImmuniWeb SA ImmuniWeb Community Edition, and Statices The Statice Anonymeter: Democratizing Synthetic Data Privacy Protection in the Enterprise.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://iapp.org/news/a/flos-anonymous-mode-kings-privacy-notice-win-2022-hpe-iapp-privacy-innovation-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos