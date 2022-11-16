Travel easily with Google Maps and pay seamlessly with Google Wallet on Sense 2 and Versa 4





Love your Sense 2 or Versa 4? Good news. Google has added some exciting and useful features to its latest smartwatch. Starting today, you can access Google Wallet and soon access Google Maps.

Combining Fitbits’ expertise in health and fitness with Google’s usefulness, Sense 2 and Versa 4 add these new features to make payments seamless around the world and get turn-by-turn directions. so you can easily get through the day. All on your wrist.

Keep reading to learn more about our exciting updates to new tools to help you live a healthier, more active, and more productive life.

Pay seamlessly with Google Wallet

Rolling out today, Google Wallet joins Fitbit Pay as a new payment option for Sense 2 and Versa 4 users, giving you even more opportunities to go hands-free throughout your day. With just a touch of your wrist, you can shop quickly and securely without having to take your wallet out or carry it.

With Google Wallet on Sense 2 and Versa 4, you can access your stored credit or debit cards and pay for purchases anywhere Google Pay or contactless payments are accepted. Google Pay never shares your actual card information. Every time you wear your watch, or just before the first trade of the day, you’ll be asked to unlock your device with a pin. This will prevent others from making purchases if your device is lost or stolen.

You can set up Google Wallet and add credit and debit cards to Wallet by simply tapping the Google Wallet icon from the Fitbit app.

Get turn-by-turn directions on Google Maps

There’s nothing like getting real-time directions without having to pull out your phone when you’re running late. That’s why we brought Google Maps to your wrist for the first time. Interactive on-screen views and smartwatch turn-by-turn directions make it easy to navigate to your destination.

Whether you’re exploring a new city, looking for the quickest route to holiday dinner tonight, or making sure you’re headed in the right direction to your yoga class, Google Maps provides reliable, real-time navigation. Offers. Explore the world with more confidence.

To launch Google Maps (coming soon on Sense 2 or Versa 4), make sure Bluetooth is on and the Fitbit app is open on your phone.Open Google Maps on your phone, enter your destination and[スタート]Press to automatically start turn-by-turn directions on your smartwatch. At the end of the navigation, you’ll see an overview of your stats, including steps taken during your route, active zones (minutes), heart rate, and more.

The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are available now for US $299.95 and $229.95 respectively. Get it now by visiting Fitbit.com, the Google store, or select global retailers.

coming soon.

Participating bank coverage varies by region. Only open loop transit is supported.

Data charges may apply. Google apps are not available in all countries or languages.

Manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

To receive turn-by-turn directions, you need to open the Google Maps app on your Fitbit device. Google Maps will not work if other apps are running.

This information is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for medical diagnosis or treatment. Do not use this information to diagnose or treat any health problem or condition. Always check with your doctor before changing your diet, changing your sleep habits, taking supplements, or starting any new fitness routine.

