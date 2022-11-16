Two Israeli companies join $545 million innovation program in Abu Dhabi





Two Israeli companies are part of a $545 million government incentive program for companies focused on innovation in high-growth sectors such as agtech, IT, medical services, biopharmaceuticals, financial technology and services (fintech) opens a new office in the United Arab Emirates. ).

Israel-based global venture firm OurCrowd announced Wednesday that it will expand its existing operations in the UAE by opening a venture capital (VC) office and artificial intelligence (AI) technology hub in Abu Dhabi as part of a new deal. On Tuesday, Israeli fintech firm Liquidity Group announced that it had signed a deal to open an R&D center in the UAE.

Both deals were announced during Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2022.

OurCrowd and Liquidity are participating in a program launched in 2020 through the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADOI). The program provides financial and non-financial incentives for global companies to expand their intellectual property in Abu Dhabi. The government said the program aims to promote economic development and diversification.

The two Israeli organizations join more than 30 companies around the world who have participated in the program over the past two years. ADOI stated that the UAE positions itself as a “gateway for expansion of financial services firms, acting as a bridge between time zones while offering a favorable regulatory environment through the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).” is established.

OurCrowd obtained a license to operate in the UAE last November, becoming the first Israeli venture capital firm to be approved by ADGM, the capital’s international financial center. The company will also open its local branch in 2021 called OurCrowd Arabia, headed by Dr. Sabah Al-Binali, to manage trading for existing platforms and cater to emerging markets.

The development comes months after the US-brokered Abraham Accords were signed in September 2020, normalizing relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco. The agreement has created an exciting topic of economic cooperation and potential trade ties, especially in the field of technology. In late May, Israel and the UAE signed a free trade agreement, boosting economic ties as trade reached about $2.5 billion by then.

ADIO opened an office in Tel Aviv last April and has a number of agreements with Israeli organizations and institutions, including the Israel Export Institute, to strengthen its bilateral trade and investment platform with Israel. .

OurCrowd first announced plans to launch an AI innovation center in Abu Dhabi earlier this year. The center will offer finance-focused AI-based research as a service for its clients. OurCrowd, a technology platform backed by Emirati Sovereign Wealth Fund Mobadala Investment, will partner with ADGM’s Hub71 to launch a center called Integrated Data Intelligence (IDI) to develop AI solutions for businesses. .

The expansion move will see the Abu Dhabi-based company’s team grow to 60 people over the next four years, according to OurCrowd, as part of the company’s $60 million investment in the emirate.

Illustration. Abu Dhabi downtown at sunset. (Mohamad Kaddoura via iStock by Getty Images)

IDI, an AI company, is led by Dr. Hasanat Dewan, a former executive at global financial institutions such as BNY Mellon, Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.

Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al-Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of ADIO, welcomed the agreement with OurCrowd, calling it “an excellent example of a company benefiting from Abu Dhabis and accelerating the growth of its ecosystem.”

“In just one year, OurCrowd has gone from initial license to established market player, with a new investment center and technology hub adding VC and technology expertise to Abu Dhabi, making solutions and technology available to businesses. became.

OurCrowd CEO and Founder John Medved said: These factors, along with many other advantages, such as access to global talent and markets, are why Abu Dhabi is now home to OurCrowd Arabia and OurCrowds new AI spin-offs, and why Abu Dhabi is the country’s innovation hub for his infrastructure and It highlights why we continue to invest in our people.

Liquidity Group (also Liquidity Capital) also said it will join ADOI’s innovation program with plans to build an R&D center in the UAE’s capital.

Founded in 2017, Liquidity Group is a fund manager that provides growth capital through funds focused on the United States, Asia and the Middle East. He has also developed a data tool that uses predictive algorithms to evaluate potential investee companies, backed by Mitsubishi UFJ Fund Services, Israeli institutional investor Meitav Dash Ltd., Israeli discount bank, and Israeli insurance giant Harel. is receiving

Liquidity believes its R&D operations in Abu Dhabi will not only help the company develop its own technology-enabled underwriting algorithms, but will also help other start-ups in Abu Dhabi apply the Liquidity Group’s modeling methodology. He said it also helps build teams focused on machine learning. Additionally, according to the announcement, Liquidity will work with an Abu Dhabi-based university to develop educational training programs and machine learning certifications.

The deal was signed by AlShamsi and Liquidity CEO Ron Daniel on Tuesday during ADFW 2022.

This comes nearly two years after Liquidity launched a $100 million venture debt investment fund in partnership with Dubai-based Vault Investments. Venture debt investment is debt financing provided to venture-backed companies to fund working capital and other expenses such as sales and marketing. Debt financing occurs when a company raises funds for working capital or capital expenditures by selling debt instruments to investors.

ADIO’s AlShamsi said in a statement that Liquidity “is a strong addition to Abu Dhabis’ financial services ecosystem, bringing strong expertise in machine learning to grow the venture finance landscape.”

“Emirati-developed technology focuses on locally relevant and globally exportable solutions that will help support startups in Abu Dhabi and the region. ADIO and Liquidity Group The partnership will also help deepen ties between the UAE and Israel, with the two markets pursuing innovation-driven technology and far-reaching impact activities, he added.

Liquidity Group CEO Daniel said: Expanding technology companies around the world. Thanks to ADIO’s partners, ADGM’s new R&D center is growing rapidly and is rapidly staffed with the world’s best minds. ”

