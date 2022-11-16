Google Pay vs Apple Pay vs Samsung Pay: Which Is Better in Malaysia?





Google is the latest company to join the Malaysian mobile payments scene with the launch of Google Pay this morning. Alongside Apple and Samsung, the Big 3 are all present in our market here. But who does it better? Now that you’ve gained some experience with each platform, let’s break down some of the strengths and weaknesses of each service.

comfortable

Services like this usually require something easier or more convenient than taking a card out of your wallet. Both Samsung Pay and Apple Pay come pre-installed on your device, but Google requires you to download the Google Wallet app from the Play Store. However, once you’ve installed the app, the setup process isn’t all that different.

Samsung and Apple let you add cards via scanning (Samsung also uses NFC). It’s not huge, but it saves a lot of typing. Samsung Pay on older phone models also works with older magstripe machines via MST. This makes it slightly better than other services that only support NFC.

That said, once the card is registered, Google Pay is definitely ahead. For Pay, you must use swipe from the bottom), but Google Pay automatically detects contactless payment terminals and pays without user interaction. I’ll do anything. You can also pay without unlocking your phone. In other words, it’s probably the most similar usage experience to a regular contactless card without the card.

safety

But that ease of use comes with potential security risks. As you can see, both Apple and Samsung require an additional layer of authentication before accepting payments. This means that you must authenticate (using a PIN or biometrics) before you can make a transaction, regardless of whether your phone is locked or unlocked.

Google Pay automatically detects contactless payment terminals, so there is no additional layer of authentication. Anyone can access it with a tap of their smartphone. Google currently recommends “set your phone to require unlocking to complete NFC transactions” for added security, but I haven’t been able to find a setting for that . Unlocking requirements also vary by country, but Malaysia doesn’t seem to be one of the countries that supports this feature.

That said, using Google Pay without unlocking your phone will hit a transaction limit of RM250 (similar to Samsung Pay), but that’s not a trivial amount for most people. However, once the phone is unlocked, there are no transaction limits, just like with Apple Pay. However, all three payment apps have the advantage of not passing card information to merchants at checkout. This is a good vote of trust for security.

However, Samsung Pay and Apple Pay, on the other hand, store only part of the card information on the specific device that you add the card to, after adding the card to Google Wallet. We never store card information on our servers.

Corresponding bank

Google Pay in Malaysia currently supports 4 banks. These banks are CIMB Bank, Hong Leong Bank, Hong Leong Islamic Bank and Public Bank. Some banks do not support both Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards, so check the full list of supported cards here.

Apple Pay, on the other hand, supports three banks: Maybank, AmBank, and Standard Chartered Bank. Also, the latter two support Mastercard and Visa credit cards and Maybank supports Mastercard, Visa and American Express credit and debit cards.

Samsung Pay, on the other hand, supports the most banks with eight banks. These include CIMB Bank, Citibank, Hong Leong Bank, HSBC Bank, Maybank, Public Bank, RHB Bank and Standard Chartered Bank. However, Samsung Pay does not list American Express as one of its network partners in Malaysia.

Partner of Samsung Pay Bank

One area where Apple Pay and Google Pay stand out from Samsung is their support for online retailers in Malaysia. Apple Pay lets you pay directly for online purchases on websites and apps like Shopee and Atome. Google Pay, on the other hand, can be used for online or in-app purchases at Airbnb, Al-Ikhsan Sports, Applecrumby, Eat Cake Today, Shopee, and more.

reward

Samsung Pay, like GrabRewards, is one of three offering Samsung Rewards points on purchases. As you spend, you earn points, and once you have enough Samsung Rewards points, you can use them to purchase goods from stores that currently mainly contain vouchers to other services such as Grab and Socar. Admittedly, it’s not as rewarding as when Samsung was offering devices in the Rewards Store, but it’s still better than nothing.

That’s pretty much the end of the comparison. Who do you think did a better job with mobile payment integration? Let us know in the comments below.

