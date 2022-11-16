Peptyde Bio closes oversubscribed pre-seed ro





st. LOUIS, MO, November 15, 2022 – Peptyde Bio Inc. has announced the closing of his oversubscribed $1.2 million pre-seed funding round. Peptide Bio is the first company spun out of the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center by Danforth Technology Company (DTC), a wholly owned subsidiary established by the Danforth Center in February 2022.

Peptide Bio was founded in June 2022 by two Danforth Center PIs, Dr. Dilip Shah and Dr. Kirk Chimek, based on over 20 years of research on antimicrobial peptides (AMPs). AMPs, molecules produced by plants to protect against disease, are considered one of the most promising natural alternatives to synthetic pesticides in agriculture.

Peptide Bio investors include Danforth Technology Company, St Louis Arch Angels, BioGenerator Ventures, and QRM Capital. Tom Laurita, Acting CEO of Peptyde Bio, said: It’s clear that St. Louis is the epicenter of agricultural innovation, but it’s always been believed that startups need to go to one of the shores for funding. It’s great to see the maturity of the local capital ecosystem. ”

St. Louis Arc Angels Chairman Brian Kinman said: This funding will drive more deal flow and highlight the incredible scientific knowledge and innovation that exists in our region. is a classic example of this trend. For us, the permission of the Danforth Center and BioGenerator Ventures made Peptyde Bio a very attractive investment. We are excited to be an important partner in this opportunity. ”

About Peptide Bio Inc.

Peptyde Bio discovers, designs and characterizes novel antimicrobial peptides (AMPs). These peptides can complement or replace chemical fungicides as they are effective, environmentally friendly and have lower development costs compared to traditional fungicides. With a strong pipeline developed through robust design capabilities, Peptide Bio will enable partners to more quickly and cost effectively commercialize his AMP-based biofungicides. Peptide Bio was launched by Danforth Technology Company in June 2022.

About Danforth Technology Company

Danforth Technology Company (DTC), a subsidiary of the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, facilitates early stage development of start-ups based on Danforth Center’s technology. DTCs

Link research and discovery to commercial impact by facilitating partnerships between scientists, entrepreneurs and investors and providing initial management and financial support to startups.

About the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

Founded in 1998, the Donald Danforth Center for Plant Science is a non-profit research organization with a mission to improve the human condition through plant science. Research, education and outreach are aimed at impacting the link between food security and the environment and positioning the St. Louis area as a global center of plant science. The Center’s activities are funded through competitive grants from many sources, including the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Follow @DanforthCenter on Twitter.

Karla Roeber, Vice President Public and Government Affairs, [email protected], +1 314.406.4287

