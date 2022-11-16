Amazon, Microsoft and Google own 76% of US cloud market





Mark Haranas Nov 15, 2022

AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft dominate the American cloud services market as some governments begin to explore the market dominance of the three cloud leaders.

According to IT market research firm Synergy Research Group, Amazon, Microsoft and Google together account for a whopping 76% of the US enterprise cloud services market, a figure that continues to grow.

John Dinsdale, Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group, says US companies’ annual spending on cloud infrastructure services is now nearing an important milestone.

“U.S. spending on cloud services is now approaching $100 billion in annual run-rate and continues to grow at 30% annually, which is highly unusual in such a large IT market. in cloud services in Q3 2022

Over the past 14 quarters, cloud services in the US have grown between 27% and 34% year-over-year.

This massive growth is led by Microsoft, Amazon’s cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google’s cloud division, Google Cloud.

On a global scale, these three cloud hyperscalers together account for a 66% share of global enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services, surpassing $57 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

However, the market share dominance of AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft are currently under intense scrutiny.

UK explores cloud dominance of AWS, Google and Microsoft

In September, the UK telecoms regulator announced it would investigate the presence of AWS, Microsoft and Google Cloud in the market.

In the UK, the three cloud leaders together account for over 80% of the total revenue of the UK public cloud infrastructure services market.

If the investigation raises competition concerns, Ofcom, the UK regulator conducting the investigation, may recommend that the UK government change regulations or take competitive or consumer enforcement action. I have.

Ofcom said in a statement that it would “consider the positioning of Amazon, Microsoft and Google in cloud services as part of a new program of work to ensure that the digital communications market works well for people and businesses in the UK.” “If competitive concerns are identified, it may lead to further action.”

Market share of AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft

According to data from Synergy Research Group, AWS is the global enterprise cloud services market leader, with a 34% share of the global market as of Q3 2022.

Microsoft grabbed 21% share of the global cloud services market in the third quarter, while Google Cloud grabbed 11% share.

Last month, all three cloud leaders reported quarterly results.

Seattle-based AWS had revenue of $20.5 billion, up from $16.1 billion in the same period last year.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., Google Cloud had total revenue of $6.9 billion, up from $5.0 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, does not operate its cloud business as a separate business group and has yet to provide exact pricing for its flagship Azure cloud services. Instead, Microsoft wraps Azure and other cloud services within its “intelligent cloud” segment. Microsoft’s intelligent cloud segment pulled in his $20.3 billion in revenue from $16.9 billion in the same period last year.

Synergy Research Group estimates that revenue from cloud infrastructure services, including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and hosted private cloud services, has grown to $2,170 globally over the past 12 months. billion dollars. .

Synergy’s Dinsdale predicts cloud services revenue will “show strong growth” over the next five years.

