How Abu Dhabi Startup Aims To Be Temperature’s Google – Fast Company Middle East





Weather readers once played a key role in forecasting weather and climate guided by satellite imagery. But with the world warming at alarming rates, there are serious data gaps that severely undermine the effectiveness of climate-related decision-making. Fog, heat waves, wind, and changes in temperature are examples where satellite imagery cannot provide an accurate representation.

According to the World Bank, climate change could cause 216 million people to migrate internally by 2050, with internal migration hotspots emerging in 2030 that could expand and intensify thereafter. I have.

Founded in 2020, Abu Dhabi-based cleantech startup FortyGuard is named after the ozone layer and integrated with a city’s geographic information system (GIS) to create a hyperlocal reporting thermal condition for urban design. It aims to provide mobile sensing data analysis.

The problem we are trying to solve is that today’s data comes only from expensive and inaccurate satellites. As such, the opportunities FortyGuard is leveraging include untapped existing temperature data sources that enable predictive analytics, said Jay Sadiq, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer at FortyGuard. .

Imagine a driving decision that accesses temperature data and chooses homes, parks and walking paths based on it. This will be a more holistic approach to life in the long run. “Soon we will have a grain size of almost one meter square.

stakes in hand

The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) predicts that global temperatures will rise over the next 100 years. Temperature increases in 2100 compared to 2000 range from 1.4 to 5.8 C under different adaptation scenarios. Temperatures are rising in 500 cities, but Sadiq says they need data to benchmark the problem. Additionally, with smart location data, temperatures within a city can vary by 15°C. Architects and engineers don’t have the data to guide their designs in the cool outdoors.

FortyGuard helps designers receive detailed analysis to benchmark problems with heat up to a meter, and then provides designers with insights and data for cooling the outdoors, says Sadiq. say.

City managers pay for expensive sensors and operations to obtain static temperature heatmaps, and geospatial companies cannot use satellite data to develop GIS temperature applications.

How does it work?

FortyGuard’s solutions are all-inclusive. This involves collecting data on urban warming, formulating solutions based on predictive analytics and ML models, deploying solutions tailored to each urban setting, and developing urban environments developed through materials science and technology. It involves adding an alternative coating to the surface.

Now, the startup is providing the sustainability hub Masdar City with automated and customized AI visuals in interactive dashboards integrated with GIS, 3D mapping data and cooling insights for specific regions. .

We are building Temperature Brain or Google, a machine learning model with cloud-based capabilities, Sadik says.

Provides a humidity report, which is an index that reconciles temperature and humidity data. We work with other environmental data to help federal clients monetize their environmental data locally and globally, helping them achieve their environmental ESG commitments and net-zero goals, he adds.

Road to COP28

Sadiq predicts the cleantech sector will get a big boost from the start of COP28. “Cleantech is still in its infancy, but is progressing rapidly to the point where the UAE can be expected to become a leader in the environmental technology sector.

When it comes to scaling the business, Sadik said scaling AI models at FortyGuard is a priority. We provide cooling insights to our clients. This allows us to passively cool cities to make them more sustainable, durable and resilient. When it comes to the United Arab Emirates, they’re not only taking the lead when it comes to Net Zero, but they’re also looking at the applications available.

We may be based in Abu Dhabi, but our vision is global. Our technology is built in the United Arab Emirates and exported to other countries with market-fit adaptability. Our position in the cleantech sector offers great opportunities to leverage our datasets for optimizing carbon capture and selling data insights, he adds Sadiq.

About the author

Rachel Clare McGrath Dawson is a correspondent for Fast Company Middle East and writes about technology, design and culture.more

