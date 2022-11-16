What Retailers Need to Know and How to Get Started — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Inventory and supply chain use cases are currently seeing the biggest gains from computer vision.

There are no security concerns, as the camera only focuses on inventory, not people. With this technology, routine tasks like inventory tracking can be easily automated and made more accurate.

In theory, computer vision can do anything the human eye can do.

As a bonus, in most cases computers can also act based on what they see. Running out of 8 packs of Charmin Ultra? Orders go to Stockroom. A soup aisle where customers put things back in the wrong place and get confused? You can alert your inventory manager.

However, although computer vision has so many capabilities, it is not economically viable for all use cases. For example, at the moment, it’s better suited for items on shelves rather than hanging racks, which limit its use to clothing.

If your store or chain is considering a computer vision pilot, here are some questions to ask potential vendors.

Is the hardware off-the-shelf? Many computer vision vendors just mark up off-the-shelf cameras and resell them with no added value.

Is your software open source? Open source software is cheaper but less secure and less functional. We recommend a full stack with a vendor that manages both hardware and software.

Who owns our data? Surprisingly, many vendor contracts specify that they own the data they collect on their store. They can then be aggregated and sold. You need to keep control of your data.

Where is the data? Similarly, the data should remain in the system. It is recommended to analyze data on-premises and store only summarized data/results in the cloud. Otherwise, your cloud data storage costs will skyrocket.

Can you integrate your system with existing retail IT such as store POS, inventory management and security systems?

How is the system powered? Most stores will end up with hundreds of cameras, so batteries (even rechargeable ones) are difficult to maintain . PoE is recommended as it is easy to install, environmentally friendly, and relatively inexpensive to operate.

Can you show me the system you have implemented in your store instead of a demo? Demos are very easy to fake and very difficult to go live. Challenge vendors in a live environment. If the vendor can’t point to a store installation, it may be too early to use the technology.

Where will the use of computer vision decline? We are already seeing a backlash from retailers against roaming robots in stores. They are slow and pose a danger to shoppers. Instead, it saw a move toward robots mounted on discreet shelves.

Another area expected to decline is security. This often involves facial recognition, which has its own set of problems and is already facing opposition and even regulation in some cities.

Cashierless checkout is one of the most high-profile use cases, but in my experience seeing this technology in a real-world retail environment is extremely rare, but it’s a common experience for shoppers. It will take another 10 years to become It’s not declining, but it’s not growing as quickly as I thought it would.

One of the most common questions retailers ask is, “How do I get started with computer vision?” I usually recommend supply his chain his pilot in a single aisle of the store, with cameras to detect stock changes and levels.

Set and work toward some measurable goals, such as improving replenishment rates, out-of-stocks, or planogram compliance by a certain percentage.

During the pilot, keep the process you used before the pilot in a separate passage and compare the results. Usually this kind of pilot he can carry out in one day. You should see data within a week and likely improve by the second week.

Over the 30 days, you can see your progress against your goals and decide if it makes sense to expand your pilot.

In my opinion, 2023 will be about optimizing human capital and reducing inventory errors. Computer vision can help eliminate hourly store walk-throughs and manual inventory management, directing staff to problem areas as needed.

This allows managers to place staff where they are most helpful to customers, resulting in a larger average basket size and increased sales.

