Colorado wins over $8 million in multistate Google settlement





This story was originally published in the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and 38 other attorneys general have reached a $391.5 million settlement over Google’s location tracking practices, the firms said Monday. Announced.

Colorado will receive $8.3 million from the settlement.

“Google told consumers that they could stop sharing their location information by disabling location history on their phones. continued.

The nationwide settlement, which totals $391.5 million, is the “largest multistate attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history,” according to Weiser’s office.

Morning headlines delivered to your inbox

apply

Iowa will receive approximately $6.2 million from the settlement, according to a news release. In addition, the agreement allows us to show you more information when you turn location-related account settings on or off, and to create location technology webpages that explain the types of location data Google collects. You should provide Google with means to make location tracking services more transparent, such as how that information is used;

Miller said the settlement is an important step to ensure the technology company complies with state and federal privacy laws.

If consumers decide not to share location data on their devices, they should be able to trust companies to stop tracking all their movements, Miller said. As for Google’s tracking method, it wasn’t.

The settlement comes after the attorney general opened an investigation into Google in light of a 2018 Associated Press report. This is what I discovered that Google services and his Android phones and iPhones store location data even when the user has explicitly told it not to do so. In its investigation, AG found that Google has been misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014, in violation of state consumer protection laws.

In addition to making more information about location tracking easier to access, the settlement places limits on Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information, according to a news release.

It is one of several disputes Weiser, Miller and other AGs have been involved in with Google. In 2020 and 2021, the Democratic Attorney General will join lawsuits alleging that Google engages in anti-competitive practices and maintains a monopoly over the search engine and its advertising market, as well as its App Store and Google Billing. Did.

Quentin Young contributed to this report.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of the States Newsroom, a network of news stations supported by a 501c(3) public charity grant and donor coalition. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. If you have any questions, please contact editor Cathy Obradovic. [email protected]Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coloradonewsline.com/briefs/colorado-wins-8-million-google-settlement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos