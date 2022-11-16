Can China escape the innovation trap?





For most foreign observers, the biggest lesson to be learned from China’s recently completed 20th Party Congress is that China’s President and Communist Party Secretary, Xi Jinping, has strengthened his grip on the world’s most populous country. It is highly likely that But a closer look reveals that the vision Xi put forward for China’s future in his headline speech at the party congress is a bundle of contradictions, liberal and reform-minded in some areas and liberal in others. Bravely authoritarian. No issue more clearly highlights these contradictions and presents a higher stake for the rest of the world than innovation. China’s future growth prospects and the world’s chances of escaping protracted economic pain depend on China becoming more innovative. The problem is that Xi Jinping cannot have both economic creativity and political control. Xi must choose one or the other, and one is clearly better for both China and the world.

The political spectacle of the party congress disguised the fact that China’s economy was in serious trouble. We face a number of headwinds, including increasing restrictions on access to human resources, a shrinking and aging workforce. Things look so bad that China’s National Bureau of Statistics delayed the release of annual economic data until after Congress so as not to undermine the party. When the data finally came out, it told a sobering tale: Gross domestic product growth in the quarter was higher than analysts expected but well below the official target of 5.5%. . A day after the party convention, Hong Kong’s stock exchange officially marked his worst day since the 2008 financial crisis. This is largely because markets fear that a weakening Chinese economy will drag not only their own growth, but the global economy as a whole.

The only hope for China to beat these long odds is to become a much more innovative and creative economy that generates growth primarily from new products, services and technologies. is a reality that has long been recognized. In 2015, then-Premier Li Keqiang called innovation the golden key to China’s development, and in 2020, President Xi put innovation-driven development at the heart of his 14th Five-Year Plan. He aimed to boost China to high-income country status by 2035. In his report to the 20th Party Congress, President Xi again put innovation at the center of China’s development strategy, promising: [t]o Concentrate resources on creative and pioneering scientific and technological research to meet China’s strategic needs and achieve core technology breakthroughs.

But Xi faces a problem. Innovation is a complex process and not an easy one. China’s track record on innovation is decidedly mixed, despite Beijing’s massive investment of resources in research and development. In the latest Global Innovation Index rankings, China, a widely used measure of a country’s innovation capacity, did not make the top 10 list. The gap seems to be largest in cutting-edge fields such as biotechnology. A recent indicator of early-stage innovation put China at 0.3, compared with her 1.5 in the US and Europe. Even Xi himself seems to recognize China’s challenges to becoming a more innovative country: in 2019, he reportedly called the lack of innovation China’s Achilles heel.

So it is all the more strange that Xi seems to believe that economic creativity and tight political control coexist to foster innovation. Xi’s speech at the 20th Party Congress was peppered with ambitious proposals to boost innovation. These include creating a new system of national laboratories modeled after those in the United States and encouraging researchers to engage in free exploration and create open and open laboratories. will be A globally competitive innovation ecosystem. But in the same speech, Xi also pledged to crack down on subversion and separatist activity by hostile forces and ensure that officials are elected primarily for their political credibility. In almost every respect, Xis China has become increasingly closed, uncreative, uncooperative, and tightly controlled.

Experiences in other countries suggest that Xi Jinping cannot go both ways when it comes to innovation. A growing body of academic research shows that informal practices, such as creating a culture that celebrates failure and free expression, play an important role in fostering innovation. His longtime CEO of IBM, Thomas S. Watson, acknowledged tolerance for failure as a key part of the company’s success during his tenure and encouraged employees to: [t]The fastest way to success is to double your failure rate.

The same is true for unexpected collaborations between researchers in different fields and between government, academia, and companies. Various innovations such as X-ray technology, penicillin, post-it notes, etc. have all emerged from unplanned, chance encounters between people working on different teams and projects. These loose networks and practices thrive in open societies and struggle in more closed societies.

Some of President Xi Jinping’s recent moves do not bode well for China’s ability to innovate. These include Xi’s pledge to expand the role of party cells, which often act as enforcers of party discipline and dogma in universities and the private sector, and his crackdown on business leaders. Two years ago, Jack Ma, arguably China’s most successful tech entrepreneur, reportedly angered Xi, forcing him to abandon a major initial public offering. It’s a strange way of encouraging risk-taking, which is fundamental to innovation.

If Xi cannot have both economic creativity and political control, what does that mean for China and the world? China is a very large and diversified economy with a very rich talent base. So President Xi may be able to foster innovation without relinquishing meaningful political control. Chinese companies and researchers are likely to continue to be more innovative not because of Beijing’s policies, but in spite of them. It also imposes severe restrictions. China, which continues to prioritize political dominance over economic creativity, is unlikely to generate the economy-wide innovation needed to overcome demographics and other long-term growth drags. And it hardly beats the United States or other highly innovative nations in creating groundbreaking innovations.

But for foreign observers, none of this is consolation. A China that struggles to innovate is also a China that struggles to grow. A stumbling China will make it more difficult for all major economies to recover from the current global recession. China’s challenges in promoting innovation should also not be a cause for complacency. There are alarming signs that innovation is declining in the US as well. Lessons from the innovation struggles in London, Brussels, Washington, and China for leaders elsewhere will double down on investments in basic research, information, and academic exchanges to help innovators easily commercialize new ideas. It means you have to.

In the aftermath of the 20th Party Congress, President Xi and the China he leads face a monumental choice between economic creativity and political control. It would be much better for China and the world if he chose the former, but he must be prepared to win the latter course.

