Google staff worried about layoffs after massive job cuts at Amazon and Meta





Parent Alphabet is one of the few big tech companies not to lay off this year. Meta, Amazon and Twitter are currently cutting about 25,000 jobs. Staff are concerned that Google may use more aggressive performance reviews to quietly cut headcount.

A staff member told Insider on Tuesday:

CEO Sundar Pichai said earlier this year that the company would be more cautious, and with a potential recession looming, some divisions of the internet giant are slowing hiring. But when parent company Alphabet released his results in late October, he was reported to have added 12,765 in the third quarter. This surprised investors who had expected a slow headcount increase. At the end of 2018 and early this year, the company added nearly 100,000 full-time staff, nearly doubling its workforce.

Activist investor TCI Fund Management wrote in a letter to Google released on Tuesday that the company “has too many employees and the cost per employee is too high.” The company, which owns $6 billion in Alphabet shares, has called on the company to take “aggressive action” to cut costs.

As people stayed home and moved online en masse to socialize, work and play during the pandemic, tech giants rapidly expanded hiring. Now that boom is fading fast and many companies are making adjustments. Amazon is laying off 10,000 corporate staff. Meta recently cut 11,000 and Twitter cut over his 3,700. Even Microsoft is making cuts. The only big tech companies not laying off employees are Google and Apple. Apple has also surpassed Google in terms of profit and market share so far this year. As such, Google is increasingly an outlier.

“A lot of people are openly nervous,” said another Googler, noting that Googlers post internal memes to express their anxiety. Like the person in, requested anonymity because we are talking about a sensitive topic. A Google spokeswoman declined to comment.

The Alphabet union, which represents about 1,000 Googlers, also took part on Tuesday.

“Now our billionaire bosses are pitting us against each other in a hunger games-like competition for our jobs, making us work to our bones for fear of being laid off, leaving thousands We are arbitrarily dismissing our colleagues and comrades,” the union member said.

Two employees said there was a minor internal outage yesterday that left employees worried they were being laid off or fired. One of his senior Google employees said he hadn’t heard of layoff plans so far, but people inside the company were nervous.

Google is currently planning for 2023 and would normally expect an increase in headcount. But this time, the person added, the message so far is that next year’s headcount will be flat.

Staff feel uneasy about the tightening of the personnel evaluation system

One specific concern is that Google may use a more aggressive performance review plan as a way to quietly reduce headcount.

As part of a modern employee review system introduced earlier this year, managers at some organizations are under pressure to do a set number of “support check-ins” for their employees, according to people familiar with the matter. Familiar with the matter.

These check-ins are required before managers can place employees in the lowest-scoring bracket, according to internal documents viewed by insiders. “We are strongly encouraged to use all ratings appropriately,” said one Google manager.

It is not clear whether this will increase the number of employees adopting performance plans. This can typically be used as support for laying off staff. employee. “If people don’t check in, performance planning is the next step,” said a person familiar with the change.

According to internal documents, the range of underperforming employees is slightly wider than Google’s previous performance management system.

An internal guidance document states that managers should not force distributions, but the company expects to “almost meet” the number projected in the document, and 6% of employees is classified as the lowest bracket.

One employee isn’t sure how often employees have performance improvement plans, but he said, “I wouldn’t be surprised if it was a significant amount, given the pressures we have right now.” says.

“Google executives will want to cut people off.”

Widespread layoffs at Google will be unprecedented. The company has laid off individual teams in the past, but has avoided drastic layoffs.

By avoiding layoffs, Google has improved its reputation as a magnet for top talent. Co-founder Larry Page’s L-Team, one of his former Google executives who was once in his leadership group, says Google has become more bureaucratic lately, slowing down with more cumbersome teams. rice field. The person said that laying them off would actually be good for the company.

“Google executives will want to cut jobs,” said another former Google executive. “It just wipes out the culture by scaring people a little more.”

Unlike Meta and Amazon, Google seems to be just beginning to adapt to the new post-pandemic economy. On Alphabet’s recent earnings call, her chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, said the slowdown in hiring “will become even more evident in 2023.”

The company has cut several teams in recent weeks, including projects in the Area 120 group. It also closed the Stadia game service, giving employees limited time to find new roles within the company.

Sources say Google resumed hiring in several areas of its cloud division in September, but many teams are still slowing or halting hiring.

“Google invested and gained strength through the last recession cycle, so there’s a desire to invest again responsibly,” said one senior employee. “It’s very fluid right now.”

