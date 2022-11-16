Major investors demand aggressive job cuts and payments from Google owners | Alphabet





Billionaire Sir Christopher Horn’s hedge fund has written to Alphabet, saying employees at the parent companies of Google and YouTube are highly paid and should be slashed.

London-based TCI, which has been a significant investor in the company since 2017, with a stake worth $6 billion ($5.1 billion), wrote to chief executive Sundar Pichai to It encourages them to imitate the cost-cutting measures that companies have put in place. Tech rivals such as Facebook owner Meta, Amazon and Microsoft.

TCI’s managing director, Hohn, said in a letter published on Tuesday that Alphabet’s cost base was too high and management needed to take aggressive action. I am writing. The company has too many employees and the cost per employee is too high.

Alphabet had around 187,000 staff at the end of the third quarter, Hohn said, and has doubled its staff since 2017, growing its headcount by 20% annually over the period. .

Hohn said the increase is excessive, both in relation to historic headcount growth and business needs. Our conversations with former Alphabet executives suggest the business could run more effectively with significantly fewer employees.

The four-page letter also made a point about salaries, saying Alphabet offers its employees the best salaries in Silicon Valley.

The median compensation for a typical Alphabet employee last year was $295,884, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. That was 67% higher than Alphabet’s rival Microsoft and 153% higher than the 20 largest US tech companies, according to an S&P Global analysis.

There is no justification for this huge disparity, Horn said, adding that computer scientists and engineers who claim the highest salaries represent only a small portion of the employee base. Many employees perform general sales, marketing, and management jobs and should be compensated like any other technology company.

Silicon Valley companies, feeling the pressure from a slowing global economy and revenue sources such as advertising, are rapidly cutting jobs and calling for cost cutting. Last week, Mark Zuckerbergs Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, cut 11,000 staff in the first layoffs in the company’s history. On Monday, it was reported that Amazon was preparing to lay off as many as 10,000 of his staff in corporate and tech jobs. This is the biggest layoff ever.

Hohns’ letter also told Alphabet that at least half of the enormous annual losses suffered by its Other Bets business, which had generated $3 billion in revenue over the past five years but resulted in an operating loss of $20 billion, according to TCI. is requested to be reduced.

TCI has named self-driving car experiment Waymo as a target for the cuts. Ford and Volkswagen recently decided to shut down their self-driving car ventures. Waymo does not justify overinvestment and its losses should be reduced dramatically.

Given that regulatory scrutiny has restricted large-scale mergers and acquisitions, TCI has also offered Alphabet an already sizable share repurchase program to exhaust its $116 billion in cash. Asked to expand. They asked for it to mimic Apple’s approach and eventually become cash-neutral.

