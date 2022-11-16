Taking Azerbaijan’s innovation ecosystem to a new level





Caleb Davis

Since the time of the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle, it has been thought that there is a hierarchy of human senses. Sight is the most important, followed by hearing, smell, taste and touch.

But if senses such as smell receive little attention here and now, they receive little attention in the past. When we think about cultural history, whether it’s visiting a museum or looking at classical art, we tend to rely almost exclusively on our eyes. However, when the sense of smell works, it can give a powerful stimulus. So it may be fitting that researchers are paying more attention to past smells.

old smell

For example, how about this question: What did everyday life smell like 200 years ago?

Most historians who have considered this tend to think that the overwhelming scent of life was human body odor, because hygiene conditions were not what they are today. and didn’t question this assumption until I started noticing ads for odorless varnishes. It reminded her that varnishes back then were usually very strong, smelly chemicals.

At the time, Wicky was working at the Rhone-Alpes Historical Institute in Lyon, France. One day, she heard about a toning cabinet that belonged to French painter Fleury Richard, who was active from the turn of the 19th century.

painting cabinet

The cabinet was preserved in excellent condition in the bowels of the Lyons Museum. Over 100 different paints and other artist materials were stocked, each wrapped in paper and marked by the artist’s own hand to indicate what each was.

It’s a beautiful object, but it’s also a dangerous object, Dr. Wickie said. Some pigments contain 60 percent arsenic. However, she found that this cabinet would be an excellent source for researching how a painter’s studio smells.

And so she started a project called PaintOdor, which aimed to figure out what the dominant smell was in the painter’s studio. Dr. Wickie showed that there were four key odors that would have permeated the air in a painter’s studio at the time.

These are linseed and turpentine oils used to mix oil paints. Glue from rabbit skin used to make the painted canvas harder. and varnish applied to protect the finished painting.

perfumer

Dr. Wickie works with perfumers at Givaudan, a Swiss flavor and fragrance company, to recreate the scents of these ingredients (some real chemicals, such as turpentine, are too toxic). (some may not be available). It will be used in the Richards painting exhibition to be held at the Lyon Museum of Art next year. Visitors will be given a leaflet to guide them through the exhibition so that they can peel off the sticker and smell the artist’s materials.

Dr. Wickie is currently completing a book on her project. And she wants to continue researching the role of smell in classical painting. She points out that smell was also a way for painters to gain knowledge. They used to burn small amounts and smell them to check the composition of the very expensive pigments to make sure the merchant wasn’t trying to cheat them.

A second study may further expand our knowledge of historical odors. Worth $2.8 million, ODEUROPA aims to develop ways to capture Europe’s historical olfactory cultures and explore how institutions such as museums use smell to increase the impact of their collections. It is a project funded by the EU.

Professor Inger Leemans of the Royal Academy of Arts and Sciences (KNAW) said, “This is the first research project in Europe to develop a state-of-the-art computer science methodology to capture and document the role that olfaction has played in our culture. It is.” Netherlands.

First, the team examined a large number of digital record images, pictorial texts from the 17th century to the early 20th century, and labeled these to highlight their references to smell. We then trained a machine learning algorithm to recognize references to these scents and set the algorithm to work with caches of artwork and historical materials in academic databases. This enabled the team to create a semantic web of smells (called the European Olfactory Knowledge Graph). This helps researchers understand how and where odors originate, are experienced, and are understood.

The team has published several papers detailing its methodology. We hope that this web of knowledge will enable researchers to investigate how odors have evolved over time.

smell search

We are currently developing a search engine that will help users discover related odors in a similar way to Internet search engines, says team member Marieke van Erb. Not yet published, but a version will be published on his web in the near future.

Another important part of this project is to increase the ability of cultural institutions to communicate the importance of scent to the public. In November 2021, the team conducted a test tour at the Ulm Museum in Germany, allowing visitors to see the art and smell the associated past.

For example, a visitor saw a 1628 painting of a wealthy woman holding scented leather gloves. Such gloves were a popular gift and accessory at the time. I made it

Overall, visitors really enjoy the experience, says another team member, George Alexopoulos. For many people, using their sense of smell to think about objects, stories, and places is interesting, and it is something new and different.

scent of hell

One of the interesting things about this study is that people respond differently to odors. For example, there are certain odors that certain people cannot detect. For the Ulm Museum project, the team devised a representation of the scents of hell, which he drew in a single painting. Some visitors found it decidedly uncomfortable, while others thought it was too comfortable to fit in with the hellishly terrifying concept.

The team hopes that in the future other projects will be able to take advantage of its methods and tools to further integrate scent into cultural institutions. continue. The newest tour, called City Sniffers, is a walking tour of Amsterdam where you can carry your scratch-and-sniff card to experience the associated smells along the route.

The research in this article was funded through the EU’s Marie Skodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA). This material was originally published in Horizon, an EU Research and Innovation Magazine.

