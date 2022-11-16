Activist investor TCI calls on Google parent Alphabet to cut costs





Surevest CEO Rob Luna explores key areas for investors to focus on in “Making Money with Charles Payne.”

Activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management has called on Google parent Alphabet to aggressively cut costs and cut losses on long-term bets such as self-driving car arm Waymo. The company argued that fewer employees would make it more efficient.

London-based TCI said it owns shares in Alphabet worth more than $6 billion, making demands in a letter to CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday morning, citing a 2017 He wrote that he has been an important shareholder ever since.

“We are writing to express our view that Alphabet’s cost base is too high and management needs to take aggressive action,” TCI wrote in the letter, managing director Christopher Horn. has signed. “The company has too many employees and the cost per employee is too high.”

Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google Waymo self-driving car. Taken on August 31, 2017. (Photo by Michael Macor/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Google CEO SUNDAR PICHAI seeks to improve efficiency for tech giant

Big tech companies rarely face campaigns by activists such as TCI. Alphabet and others have made big profits in recent years while buying back billions of dollars of stock as interest rates continue to be low in the developed world.

TICKER SECURITY LAST CHANGED CHANGED % GOOG ALPHABET INC. 98.72 +2.69 +2.80%

But in recent weeks, drastic job cuts have rippled across Silicon Valley, with Twitter and Facebook parent company Meta Platforms each hiring thousands under new owners Elon Musk. are reducing. Amazon.com Inc. joined the trend on Monday when news outlets such as The Wall Street Journal reported that he was planning layoffs affecting as many as 10,000 employees.

TICKER SECURITY LAST CHANGED CHANGES % META META PLATFORMS INC. 117.08 +2.86 +2.50%AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 98.94 +0.45 +0.46%

Meta came under pressure last month from investment firm Altimeter Capital. Altimeter Capital wrote in an open letter that CEO Mark Zuckerberg needs to take drastic steps to streamline the company.

TCI said in the letter that it had conversations with former Google executives and suggested that the company could run the company more effectively with significantly fewer employees. Alphabet’s employee count has more than doubled since 2017, the company wrote.

Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees: report

In the letter, TCI said, “Google has stated it should be 20% efficient. We cannot agree more.”

TCI also asked Alphabet to begin disclosing margin targets for its Google services segment, which includes its core search business. A reasonable target is at least 40%.

Mr. Hohn of TCI is a well-known investor in some of the world’s largest companies, typically delivering higher returns for shareholders as well as contributing to social causes. Last year, he launched a campaign to force dozens of the world’s largest companies, including Alphabet, to publish their carbon emission reduction plans and submit them to a shareholder vote.

Alphabet shares rose 4.4% in intraday trading.

