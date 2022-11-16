What’s Next for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Historic Investment in New Climate Technologies?





A year ago, President Biden signed into law the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This is the largest infrastructure investment since the New Deal.

Among the many important climate investments it contains, the Infrastructure Act will make much-needed down payments for some new and promising climate solutions, including carbon removal, hydrogen, long-term energy storage, and technologies that support clean industries. I was.

We spoke with Natasha Vidangos, Senior Director of Climate Innovation and Technology at the Environmental Defense Fund, about the future of these investments and how they can help tackle the climate crisis.

Why are these investments in new climate technologies such a big deal?

NV: This funding is notable for several reasons. While there are many solutions needed to tackle the climate crisis today, including clean energy and electric trucks, buses and cars, there are still areas of the economy where our current toolkit falls short. To reduce climate pollution to safer levels (net zero by mid-century), new solutions must be created and existing solutions improved. Unless we invest now, it won’t happen.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Act supports public investment in research and development of key technologies that can tackle these challenging areas. They have immense potential, but they are also difficult to get right and require a full community approach to chart a course forward. Also this:

Carbon dioxide removal covering a variety of methods to reduce the carbon pollution already present in the atmosphere, such as direct air capture. Helps conserve power generated by wind, solar and other clean energy sources for longer.

This new government investment could be game-changing because we know it worked before. Research shows that government funding has played a major role in improving wind, solar and battery technology and significantly reducing costs. For example, the cost of solar power has fallen by almost 90% over the past decade and is now cheaper than building new coal-fired power plants in many parts of the world.

Another exciting aspect of this new funding is that it will go beyond the lab to test and pilot many of these technologies on the ground. This is very important in getting these technologies into action, from concept to market. For example, the Infrastructure Act now tests direct air capture and hydrogen through demonstration hubs across the country that many states, businesses, and communities have applied to host.

What are some challenging areas of our economy that need these new climate technologies?

Industry is big. It is the third largest source of climate pollution in our country and is projected to continue to grow. What makes it so difficult is that it covers a wide variety of complex but essential processes, from the production of cement and steel to the manufacture of all kinds of goods and materials. For example, steel must be heated to over 1,000 degrees Celsius to produce it. This process requires a lot of energy, and using fossil fuels creates a toxic climate and air pollution. Need to find a better way.

Infrastructure law provides a diverse and broad approach to driving climate innovation in industry. Financial support for manufacturers to retrofit their industrial facilities to be more energy efficient. Such as helping to find ways to create a market for clean materials.

The White House unveiled a net-zero game-changer strategy that articulates 37 priority areas for innovation. How the administration advances these priorities, and how they intersect with the resources of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, could have a profound impact on which problems could be solved next.

What are the next steps for testing these new climate technologies on the ground? What are the potential challenges?

It is an old wisdom that with great opportunity comes great responsibility. As next-generation solutions come to market, we need to think beyond the technology itself and consider what it takes to ensure new solutions are effective, secure and equitable. There is no solution to successfully scale up without challenges. we need to prepare for them.

This includes addressing known challenges, such as the need for the aforementioned new direct air capture hubs to be able to monitor and verify that greenhouse gas pollution is extracted and safely stored. . We need to make sure the impact is as good as we think it is!

New challenges also need to be addressed, including insights from EDF scientists and a growing international scientific community. Emissions of hydrogen can cause as much as 30 times as much indirect climate warming as that of carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after emissions. Sensors that measure hydrogen leaks at relevant levels are still in the R&D stage, so the Department of Energy needs more funding and partnerships to develop them (as it did in its recent funding announcement). ). If you don’t have all the answers, you should encourage the use of common sense best practices wherever possible and start collecting data and supporting research so you can get answers faster. I have.

What do these new investments mean for the community? How will they be involved?

The community has a significant stake in these new investments, so working with them is essential when rolling out new technologies.

It’s hard to underestimate the importance and complexity of this topic. We know we need to think about scaling our solution and accelerating progress, but we also know that we can’t take a one-size-fits-all approach to community engagement. No two communities are the same, and no one knows their needs and priorities better than we do.

There are some fundamental areas where no-regrets action is needed, including strong protections for the health and wellness of our communities by reducing pollution and increasing transparency. We also ensure that these investments are actually welcomed by the community and that the benefits account for community priorities such as high-paying employment opportunities, quality training programs, pollution reduction, and access to roads and clean water. To do so, we need early and real partnerships. , or any other necessary infrastructure. Getting these details right is especially important for communities affected by pollution, which are disproportionately represented by people of color and low-income communities.

However, serious and meaningful community involvement is just the beginning. We also need to think about how the entire innovation process, from researching an entirely new technology to bringing it into our hands, can bring positive outcomes to more people.

What role will EDF play in shaping the new climate technologies you mention?

We are at a critical moment shaping the next generation of solutions, and you can’t go wrong with it. The climate emergency is looming, and the urgency is real. This means we need to move faster, and some emphasize how to scale up faster and build new technology on the ground. Some say better things need to be done, such as making room for processes to ensure transparency, safety and collaboration.

In practice, both must be done very carefully. EDF has a team of scientists, policy and industry experts, working across disciplines and adopting a more holistic approach to supporting new technologies, thus addressing many of the aforementioned challenges. can be addressed simultaneously rather than in silos.

In summary, the Infrastructure Act has made historic investments to promise potentially game-changing climate technologies, but to ensure they fully serve our communities, economies and climate. The next step in is very important.

Take the first step and celebrate this anniversary.

