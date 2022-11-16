Amazon launches new prescription venture, Google tests search in healthcare, Mavens raises $90 million round





Amazon tries again for telemedicine

Just three months after announcing the closure of telemedicine venture Amazon Care, Amazon has announced a new foray into digital health. Amazon Clinic. The model mirrors existing direct-to-consumer telehealth storefronts like HimsandRo, where patients ask third-party tele-providers to access 20 health benefits, including common DTC targets such as acne, allergies, and hair loss. You can send messages about your status and receive prescriptions. Fulfilled through Amazon Pharmacy or another pharmacy. The service will be launched in her 32 states, according to the company, and will not accept insurance for visits, said her colleague Katie Palmer.

Maven Raises $90 Million Under Funding

High-profile women’s and family health tech startup Maven Clinic raises $90 million in Series E this week in a round led by General Catalyst, a bid to protect maternal health in a post-Roe world. , writes our Jayne Williamson-Lee. It’s notable as healthtech funding across the board has slowed as employers look to scale back investments in virtual care amid economic uncertainty. , says GCHolly Maloney, regardless of what’s happening in financial markets, the maternal health crisis in the United States is worse than ever.

Speaking of General Catalyst

The company announced plans to add 10 new healthcare systems to its network of strategic partners, including Banner Health, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health. These collaborations could encourage health systems to work with start-ups, scale existing products and even collaborate on new technologies, the company said.My colleague Mario Aguilar As noted, the announcement reflects Andreessen Horowitz’s recent partnership with the Bassett Health Network.

heard in HLTH

Here Mario breaks into Mohanas’ regular newsletter with a few selections from my conversations so far at the HLTH conference in Las Vegas. More coming later in the week.

On the depth: 7wireVentures partner Alyssa Jaffee told me, reflecting on recently announced partnerships like these between venture companies and health system partners. She said such relationships aren’t always announced in her releases to the press, but they’re a big part of what good VCs like 7wire do naturally. However, she went on to say that it is important that such support is not just an email referral, but that the investor has the strength of connection to close the deal. When I met Jaffee, she was just wrapping up a conversation with CVS Health) Too thin: Firefly Heath CEO Fay Rotenberg tells us why medical navigation companies can’t deliver care and cost savings. rice field. Firefly recently expanded from a virtual primary care service sold to employers to a full health plan, complete with navigation services, and said it wouldn’t work without a primary care layer that creates trust and consistent communication. I’m here. If someone is motivated enough to seek out a navigator, she said, that means they’re already in trouble.Health insurance offers are also of most interest to smaller employers. She thought it would be, but major employers have also expressed interest, and more will be announced soon, she said. Freespiras’ new CEO, Joe Perekupka, explained why small community health plans represent a significant short-term growth opportunity. Freespira, which created a combination of FDA-cleared medical devices and software to help people manage his PTSD, recently joined the Point32Health pilot. Freespira has been lumped in with digital therapeutics companies facing reimbursement hurdles, which Perekupka said will likely remain so until CMSs begin to recognize the product. However, Freespira was lucky. With the recent Highmark Health decision to cover FDA-cleared prescription digital therapeutics, Freespira has had a good relationship with payers over the years. Our goal for 2023 is to really get into California, Arizona and Texas, where we really learn and expand nationally. Kristina Saffran, her CEO at Equip Health, told me about the company’s plans to expand its relationship with Medicaid. Equip, which provides virtual family-based treatment for people with eating disorders, has built deals with commercial payers across the country and is now starting to enter Medicaid. It faces challenges, such as the misconception that it doesn’t affect the demographic.

How Federal Regulations Ban Online Prescribing

Health tech companies that take advantage of pandemic-era flexibility to allow online prescribing of controlled substances without in-person testing will soon face a reality check if regulators reinstate decades-old bans It’s possible. The public health emergency has allowed some of these young companies, such as CerebralandMindbloom, to reach more patients across the country. However, it’s not clear how long the public health emergency declaration will last, and businesses have told me and Katie Palmer that they are scrambling in case the ban is reinstated or lifted.

Regulatory uncertainty is not ideal for their business or their patients, they say. Some are thinking of doing it.

Emily Behar, who leads clinical operations at Ophelia, which provides online medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorders, said staying prepared for the significant adjustments we need to make is a huge business task for us. said to be the stress of She said the company could make changes, but really the biggest burden would be on patients, especially if they had to travel or wait to schedule an appointment before receiving needed medication. is especially true.

If regulatory updates are needed, these companies will file a complaint about a 2008 law called the Ryan Haight Act, named after an 18-year-old boy who overdosed after obtaining an online prescription for Vicodin without visiting in person. Talking. Read our story here.

See inside Google’s Search Pilot

Tech giants have long viewed search technology as a potential boon to the healthcare industry. And now, at the company’s Mountain View medical system far from his campus, he’s testing that claim with two pilots. A small Wisconsin hospital and Alabama health care system were among the first companies to try to integrate Google’s Care Studiosearch tool into their medical records system, both relying on Meditech software. My colleague Casey Ross writes that the goal is to make it easier for caregivers to collate patient information stored across disparate systems and formats.

what were you reading

