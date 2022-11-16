Beijing Stock Exchange has been running smoothly for a year





A food delivery man walks past the Beijing Stock Exchange. [Photo by Zhang Kaixin/For China Daily]

BEIJING – The Beijing Stock Exchange, one year after it started trading, has been running smoothly and has improved its ability to contribute to the innovation development of SMEs, the exchange said.

The Beijing Stock Exchange, which opened on November 15 last year, currently has 123 listed companies and has raised 26.8 billion yuan ($3.8 billion).

Of the 123 companies listed on the stock exchange, 77% are SMEs and 86% are private companies.

Most publicly traded companies, including 49 “little giants” (smaller companies focused on cutting-edge technology and niche markets with great potential), are active in high-end equipment manufacturing, new energy, software and hardware. belongs to the field of technology, and new materials.

In the first three quarters of this year, listed companies on the Beijing Stock Exchange reported steady revenue growth despite the resurgence of COVID-19 and the complex international situation.

The combined operating revenue and net profit of these enterprises were 73.21 billion yuan and 6.93 billion yuan from January to September, up 33.25% and 19.43% year-on-year, respectively.

By November 14, more than 5.2 million investors, including social security funds, insurance funds and eligible foreign institutional investors, had opened accounts, according to stock exchange data.

The Beijing Stock Exchange’s first benchmark index, a broad index of 50 representative companies listed on the stock exchange, will launch on November 21st. The index is meant to reflect overall market performance, the stock exchange said.

The Beijing Stock Exchange is more inclusive for innovation-minded SMEs due to its low listing threshold, diverse evaluation criteria and short approval time.

It employs a registration-based initial public offering system and is aligned with the Nasdaq-style Science and Technology Innovation Commission, also known as the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR market, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s high-tech-focused ChiNext market. increase.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202211/16/WS6373d03aa310491754329e5e.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos