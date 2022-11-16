Google investors think Google should be more like Twitter





Photo: Austen Schilz/DDP/AFP (Getty Images)

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., was told it needed to make aggressive cost-cutting moves after receiving a letter from activist hedge fund TCI Fund Management.

London-based hedge fund TCI, which is owned by billionaire Christopher Horn, wrote to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday to make a quick decision to cut financial output. requested the company to lower the

The increase is excessive, both in relation to historic headcount growth and business needs, Hohn said in the letter. Our conversations with former Alphabet executives suggest the business could run more effectively with significantly fewer employees.

Alphabet Incs’ employee count has grown at a rate of 20% each year, nearly doubling since 2017 to a staggering 187,000 employees and boasting the highest salaries in Silicon Valley.

The letter also shows that median employee compensation in 2021 will be $295,884, 67% higher than Microsoft and 153% higher than the top 20 publicly traded U.S. technology companies, according to Alphabet Incs 14A filings. increase. The average salary for the top 20 technology companies is about $117,000, while Microsoft’s annual salary is $177,858. The letter objected to these figures, stating, “There is no justification for this enormous disparity.

G/O Media can earn commissions

16% off

Microsoft Surface Pro 5

2-in-1 Computing Technically a tablet, but in reality it can also be used as a laptop. This model has a 256 GB SSD, 8 GB DDR4 RAM for fast processing, and a clean high-res 12.3-inch touch screen. Windows 10 Pro.

According to the letter, Alphabet admits to hiring the most talented and brightest computer scientists, but these represent only a small portion of its employee base. However, Alphabets’ non-engineering staff should be compensated on par with other tech companies, the letter said.

Alphabets has also been instructed to eliminate costly long-term bets such as its self-driving car project Waymo, although Alphabets’ outside bets have cumulatively generated only $3 billion, according to the letter. has suffered substantial losses of $20 billion over the past five years.

According to CNBC’s David Faber, TCI sits just outside Alphabet’s top 20 shareholders.

Alphabet Inc did not immediately respond to Gizmodos’ request for comment.

Google is one of the only outliers to hold off on staff cuts so far. I’m here. The letter quotes Brad Gerstner of Altimeter Capitals. A little-known fact in Silicon Valley is that companies from Google to Meta to Twitter to Uber can achieve similar levels of revenue with far fewer people.

The news follows Facebook’s parent company Meta laying off about 11,000 employees, Twitter cutting its workforce by 3,700, and the New York Times reporting that Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees. was brought about.

Margaret OMara, a professor at the University of Washington and author of The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America, told The Guardian that the party won’t last forever. In many ways, we’re just getting back to normal after a huge period of preparation that made everything super-massive.

According to layoffs.fyi, a site that tracks job cuts across the tech industry, 789 tech companies will see more than 121,000 layoffs in 2022. The number surged from 3,625 in February this year to 25,563 in the first half of November.

But despite the sudden increase in headcount and cost-cutting efforts, OMara told the outlet he doesn’t think this will be the end of Silicon Valley’s tech industry. Industry obituaries have been written prematurely several times, she said. It may be the end of an era for Silicon Valley, but it is unlikely to be the end of Silicon Valley, she added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-alphabet-layoffs-twitter-meta-big-tech-1849787157 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos