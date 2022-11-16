MRANTI Park revamped to strengthen Malaysia’s technology and innovation ecosystem





Malaysia’s R&D&C&I (Research, Development, Commercialization and Innovation) hub, MRANTI Park, will soon be upgraded. The hub accelerates innovation on the backdrop of impact technology in key industry sectors for sustainable development. Amid great fanfare, Malaysian Prime Minister Dato Sri Ismail Sabri Bin Yaakoub unveiled the MRANTI Park Master Plan, which will focus on three core areas: development innovation, environmental sustainability and urban/regional culture. I started it. What does this tech park renovation mean for Malaysia’s science, technology and innovation ecosystem and how will it drive investment? Find out more.

Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI), Technology Park Malaysia (TPM) Corporation, headquartered in MRANTI Park, a massive 686-acre 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) innovation hub in Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd and Malaysia’s Global Innovation and Creativity Center (MaGIC) are Malaysia’s central research and commercial institutions that rapidly track the development of technological innovations from idea to impact. It acts as a connector, incubator, and catalyst, enabling commercialization and scaling from early-stage conception to mature entity. MRANTI will also develop a world-class integrated infrastructure, interventions and programs, to unlock new R&D value by expanding the innovation supply funnel in Malaysia and ensuring an effective transition of the commercialization lifecycle. Partnerships, providing innovators and industry access to an array of resources.

Demand for technology and innovation is growing rapidly in the face of a post-pandemic global economy in turmoil. With digital adoption and process automation defining the new normal, it is fertile ground for ground-breaking breakthroughs in smart manufacturing, biotech, agritech, green technology, smart cities, and more. Given the current situation, building the infrastructure to support these opportunities is imperative, so at the right time a proposal for the renovation of his MRANTI park was announced.

“With this master plan at MRANTI Park, MRANTI will foster Malaysia’s capabilities in 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution), IoT (Internet of Things) systems, end-to-end Intellectual Property (IP) services and contracts. “The refurbished technology park, equipped with impact technology, will only attract young professionals,” said Dzuleira Abu Bakar, CEO of MRANTI. Positioned to create a stable funnel for highly skilled talent, but with modern infrastructure including high-speed broadband and 5G technology, universities or research-intensive institutions, incentives and funding opportunities and are some of its distinguishing features as well.

Impact technology refers to the purposeful use of science and technology to benefit people and the planet. This emerging sector is driven by several factors, including the convergence of talent between the worlds of technology and influence, a sense of urgency about global challenges, economic incentives and the growing influence of a new generation as consumers, workers and investors. Growth is influenced by a number of factors. Possibilities of new technology.

An artist’s impression of an aerial photograph of the Living Lab district of MRANTI Park

With a development area ten times larger than Kuala Lumpur Sentral, MRANTI Park is Malaysia’s first and currently only 5G infrastructure-enabled innovation park to support AI-related activities and developments. Its secure, restricted environment is designated for sandboxing and live testing of UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles).

The park offers facilities that enable everything from conception to prototyping to production. When it comes to 5G connectivity, Park has his MoU with Huawei, Digital National Berhad, Ericsson, Telecom Malaysia and TNB. This community includes Novozymes Malaysia, Securemetric Technology, Plus Xnergy Services, Sartorius Stedim Malaysia, Terra Drone Malaysia, MIT Innovation, and ACGT. The park also houses the Asia Pacific Institute of Technology and the University of Innovation.

MRANTI Park is located in the city, just 15 km from Bandar Malaysia. Bandar Malaysia is a city that has become a global business hub and a catalyst for the transformation of Greater Kuala Lumpur.

A place where researchers, creators, and innovators come together to foster ideas for industry-changing products and services. The park will be a focal point for collaborative activities and a springboard for new ideas and creative solutions that can accelerate commercialization. Colocation is key to reinvigorating the innovation ecosystem.

With an estimated construction cost of US$106 million, the new offering of infrastructure and utilities will oversee development based on the pillars of the SDGs/ESG (Sustainable Development Goals/Environmental, Social and Governance) It reflects the principle of sustainable development. The plan promotes the application of a cluster approach that synergizes multi-segments of technology and innovation.

This integrated park and its open spaces harmonize biodiversity between human activity and endemic species such as sea otters, wild boar, and migratory birds. All in all, a new lifestyle design for a sustainable, vibrant and inclusive work environment.

Development of new infrastructure and utilities is expected to be completed by 2025. The overall development (various clusters and buildings) will be built in phases according to the investment pipeline and schedule.

Artist’s impression of the big picture of MRANTI Park, which will be developed in three phases

“It is important to provide a strong infrastructure for innovation-centric locations through an integrated colocation concept. MRANTI Park will be a meeting place for innovators, researchers and investors. The combination of these factors can improve the STI ecosystem and at the same time attract the domestic and foreign direct investment needed to develop the national economy. .

“This 686-acre area has attracted the interest of many technology companies, including Intervenn Biosciences, Dedikasi Aba Biosciences, BoomGrow, Spygene Laboratories, Vivantis Technologies and Reszon Diagnostics. but has started serious discussions with MRANTI to gain a foothold here, she added.

As part of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, ESG and SGD have gained momentum and popularity in recent years among investors looking to invest profitably and responsibly. Recognizing this, MRANTI Park will be developed in accordance with the principles laid down by the United Nations for ESG and SGD. The park is intended to act as a viable innovation center and technology hub based on sustainable and clean concepts, and to act as an inspiration and catalyst for market-driven innovation through smart partnerships and ecosystems.

“This means becoming a carbon-neutral and zero-emissions country by 2050, preserving natural forests and reducing long-term environmental impacts, including planting 100 million trees,” Zuleira said. In line with our national aspiration to implement mitigating nature-based solutions by 2025.

She added, “Commercialization of the technology could put Malaysia in a better position to deal with the R&D problem in the valley of death, attracting private companies to increase total spending on research and development (GERD). It is further seen that we can increase the number of sector investment.

