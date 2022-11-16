Minnesota wins $8.25 million in Google privacy settlement





This week, a coalition of 40 attorneys general reached a multi-state privacy settlement over Google’s location tracking practices, with Minnesota receiving a large payout.

Minnesota will receive $8.25 million of the $391.5 million settlement, according to a news release issued by Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office. The settlement also requires Google, which has offices in Rochester, to be more transparent with consumers about its security practices.

In the lawsuit, the Attorney General found that since at least 2014, Google has violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location-tracking practices.

Big tech companies need to be clear about when location data is collected and what it is used for. They shouldn’t be able to collect it when we told them not to. But this is what Google did, Ellison said in a release. Consumers need to be able to control whether online information, including their exact location, is tracked and monetized. Minnesota Joined Bipartisan Coalition of 40 States to Investigate Google When It Was Revealed It Was Lying To Consumers About Whether It Tracked Their Locations . It was a mistake and we couldn’t let it continue, so we took action that led to this historic reconciliation. ”

The Attorney General launched an investigation into Google following a 2018 Associated Press article. This reveals that Google was recording your movements even when you explicitly told it not to. Google uses the personal and behavioral data we collect to create detailed user profiles and target ads on behalf of our advertising customers. Even if Location History is turned off, the separate account setting for Web & App Activity will automatically remain turned on when any user, including all her Android smartphone users, sets up a Google account.

The settlement requires Google to be more transparent with consumers about its practices. Google may display additional information to you each time you turn on or turn off location-related account settings, make important information about location tracking unavoidable for you, and track the location Google collects. Users should be provided with detailed information about the type of data and how it is used. The settlement also limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information and should make managing Google accounts more user-friendly.

