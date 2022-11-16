PM must not erode Britain’s innovation pillar





On his first day as prime minister, Jeremy Hunt said he had to make some spectacularly difficult decisions to fix a gaping hole in Britain’s public finances. Since then, the government has raised the price of this job to his $50 billion.

where is the cash? Early-stage investors and the high-growth companies they support should prepare to take a hit, as the prime minister’s decision to cut public R&D spending There are rumors that it is considering reducing the On the other hand, although it is unlikely that the Prime Minister will choose to withdraw his recently announced extension of EIS tax cuts, the so-called sunset clause, the possibility should not be taken lightly.

Cutting back on R&D spending or reducing the impact of EIS is a big mistake. Doing both would be a disaster. These foundations of the UK’s innovation ecosystem are critical to the development of the companies that will power the economy of the future. With the Bank of England predicting the longest recession in modern history, it would be very unwise to jeopardize the recovery by preventing companies from delivering it.

Cuts in R&D, which have historically delivered productivity growth of around 2% per annum, have helped the UK’s already sluggish productivity gains of just 0.3% in the second quarter of this year. You’re going to hit growth.

Given its thriving technology ecosystem, it’s easy to see the UK leading the way when it comes to R&D investment. In March, ministers announced the largest research and development budget in history as part of a plan to elevate the UK to scientific superpower status.

However, the government’s target of 2.4% of GDP still falls short of the United States and Germany (both 3%). Cuts in spending could therefore have a disproportionate impact and even lag behind international peers.

Downscaling this goal now would be a seriously short-sighted act. From 2021, HMRC would do better to redouble its efforts to restore his 469 million R&D tax breaks that were incorrectly allocated to the 22nd tax year.

Additionally, many companies rely on R&D tax credits to fund early development and investment through tax relief schemes such as EISs to support growth. For these companies, removing support overnight would be devastating.

PM spares no EIS and R&D cuts

So let’s assume that if the government chooses to cut, it will implement a weaning period. This scenario also leaves companies with impossible choices to make. Either cut R&D spending or raise money in other ways. Even in good times, the majority of businesses will find it very difficult to raise enough cash to replace public funds.

Similar ramifications would occur if the Prime Minister canceled the extension of the sunset clause of the EIS extension. The signs look positive, but now is not the time to be complacent. By offering attractive tax breaks and offsetting the risk of companies going bankrupt, EISs play a major role in attracting investment to early stage companies.

EIS is also a real competitive advantage for the UK. Foreign investors look at it with envy and have played a pivotal role in establishing the UK as one of the best places to start a business in the world. Shrinking the EIS would catastrophically reduce the number of active angel investors, with ripple effects across the investment ecosystem.

The UK’s high-growth economy risks destabilizing if R&D spending and EIS support are cut, but we must always remember that early-stage investment levels are very resilient during downturns. .

Companies invested by angel investors and early-stage VCs are able to take risks, think long-term, and plan for the future in ways that large companies cannot. By cutting off the flow of public R&D investment and curtailing tax breaks to discourage private investors, the Treasury could save some cash in the short term. But today’s dynamic small businesses grow into tomorrow’s enterprises, so all the evidence shows that investments pay off many fold over.

An economy with less interest in innovation is an economy with stagnating living standards, shrinking tax revenues and eroding the UK’s global standing. There is no escaping the fact that Britain faces difficult choices. But deciding whether to cut tax relief programs like R&D and EIS is not one of them.

Tim Mills is a Managing Partner at ACF Investors.

Image credit: HM Treasury via Flickr.

