Google agrees to massive consumer data settlement, wins $5 million in Idaho





BOISE Idaho will receive nearly $5 million in the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S. history involving Google tracking and using people’s location data without their knowledge or consent.

Nationwide settlements total $391.5 billion.

“This settlement represents an important victory for consumer privacy,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a statement. must be taken away.”

This is the latest and largest of the 12 multistate legal settlements Idaho has joined since January 1, 2020, bringing the state’s consumer protection fund from $13,000 to $13,000. This does not count amounts paid directly to the consumer as refunds. Payment companies range from Honda to Apple to Home Depot.

“When an Idaho citizen or business is involved in controversial behavior, the Attorney General’s Office participates in multiple state efforts,” said consumer protection chief Brett DeLange. , combining investigative and judicial resources to solve problems benefits the state and its citizens.” “Both the number of settlements and the amount paid to the state’s Consumer Protection Fund testify to the success of these activities.”

At the end of each fiscal year, unused funds from the Consumer Protection Fund are transferred to the State General Fund. Between 2000 and 2021, remittances to these General Funds exceeded $45 million.

Google is a multinational technology company best known for its widely used search engine. The most used search engine in the world. The company also supports Gmail, Google Maps, Chrome web browser, YouTube, digital advertising, cloud storage, and various other technology products and services. Based in Mountain View, California.

Under the terms of the settlement, Google pleaded not guilty to any wrongdoing, but agreed to pay damages to the 40 states that participated in the multistate lawsuit and to change its user location data practices.

According to a settlement document filed in the Fourth District Court of Idaho, “From at least 2014 to at least 2019, Google misleading and omitting relevant information about location history and web and app activity settings. According to the documents, the company actively tracks and records users’ locations even when they think they have turned off the “location history” feature or when they are not actively using Google products. was doing. Consumer data is collected and shared with Google’s marketing partners and other entities.

Until May 2018, Google did not disclose in its privacy policy that it stores information from logged-in users that cannot prevent the collection of this data.

Idaho Attorney General-elect Lal Labrador, who defeated longtime Attorney General Wasden in the Republican primary earlier this year and Democratic candidate Tom Alcouche in the Nov. During the election debate, he said he would not emphasize his candidacy. Multistate Domestic Litigation.

During a statewide debate televised by Idaho Public Television, Labrador said he was excited about the consumer protection aspect of the job, comparing it to the electoral service he was able to perform as a congressman for four terms. . “I’m going to change my accent a little bit,” he said. The current Consumer Protection Agency spends a lot of time handling these domestic cases. …I want to help more people in Idaho. ”

In response to Labrador’s request for comment and his comments on the debate regarding the settlement with Google, Labrador campaign spokesman Brent Littlefield said in an email: In fact, at this year’s debate, he expressed his excitement about taking part in the work. As a member of Congress, he worked hard to provide establishment services to the people of Idaho. , puts people first again by helping individual citizens through his office where possible.

Littlefield declined to comment directly on the settlement with Google.

In his annual budget presentation to the Joint Committee on Finance and Legislation, Wasden, who took office in 2002, has presented the Consumer Protection Unit with both direct relief to Idaho consumers and civil penalties, fees and costs. emphasizing the recovery of

This year, he told the JFAC on Feb. 14 that it was the 19th straight year that his office has returned more money to the state than parliamentarians have allocated. He reported that the agency’s consumer protection division alone offered consumers more than $7 million in refunds of him last year.

