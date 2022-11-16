Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report Men’s Golf Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket





ANDERS ALBERTSON Hometown: Woodstock, Georgia Turned Pro: 2015 Georgia Tech Years at: 2011-15 Status: PGA TourPGA TourCadence Bank Houston Open76-63-WDFedEx Cup Points Ranking: n/aYTD Earnings: $0Career Earnings (PGAT) ): $460,506 Career Earnings (KFT) ): $915,431 ROBERTO CASTRO Birthplace: Alpharetta, Georgia Turned Pro: 2007 Georgia Tech Year of Attendance: 2003-07 Status: Retired Not Played Points Ranking: None YTD Income: $0 Career Income: $7,463,260 STEWART CINK Birthplace: Florence, Alabama Lives: Duluth, Georgia Turned Pro: 1995 Georgia Tech Attended: 1991-95 Status: PGA Tour PGA Tour Cadence Bank Houston Open T-5768-71-74-74 –285 (+5) FedEx Cup Points Ranking: 148YTD Income: $64,031Career Earnings (PGAT): $42,847,649 JAMES Clark Birthplace: Columbus, Georgia Pro Turned: 2019 Georgia Tech Years Attended: 2014-19 Status: Not on Development Tour Played Points Ranking: N/A YTD Income: N/A Drew Czuchry Birthplace: Auburn, Georgia Turned Pro: 2015 Georgia Tech Years Attended: 2010-14 Status: Development Tour Points Not Played Ranking: n/aYTD Earnings: n /a WILL DICKSON Birthplace: Providence, RI Lives in Atlanta, Georgia.Turn Pro: 2021 Georgia Tech Year of Attendance: 2017-21 Status: Not on Development Tour Play Points Ranking (GPro): 12YTD Earnings (GPro): $1,498Career Earnings (GPro): $43.019 Points Ranking (KFT): 193YTD Earnings (KFT) ): $4,538 Points Ranking (FET): 154YTD Earnings (FET): $2,571 DAVID DUVAL Hometown: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Lives in: Denver, Colorado Turned Pro: 1993 Years at Georgia Tech: 1989-93 Status: PGA Tour Champion Not Played Champion Tour Points Ranking: 86YTD Earnings (Champion): $83,134 Career Earnings (Champion): $71,826 Career Earnings (PGAT): $18,983,931 2007-11 Status: Korn Ferry Tour Not Played Points Ranking (Canada): 45YTD Earnings (Canada): $16,879 Carrier Earnings (KFT): $187,056 Open Miscut 74-72–146 (+ 6) FedEx Cup Points Ranking: 110YTD Earnings: $125,832 Carrier Earnings: $10,346,725 251,305 Paul Haley II Birthplace: Dallas, TX Converted to: 2011 Georgia Tech Attended: 2007-11 Status: PGA TOUR PGA TOUR Cadence Bank Houston Open T-6272-68-74-72–286 (+6) FedEx Cup Points Ranking: 108YTD Earnings: $177,564Career Earnings (PGAT): $250,569 Career Earnings (KFT): $1,078,795 MATT KUCHAR Birthplace: Lake Mary, Florida Lives: Sea Island, Georgia Turned Pro: 2000 Georgia Tech Attended: 1997-2000 Status: Did not play on the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Points Ranking: 62YTD Earnings: $265,027 Career Earnings (PGAT): $55,193,496 TROY MATTESON Birthplace: TEAustin, Quisas Turned Pro: 2003 Georgia Tech Years: 2000-03 Status: None Not Played Points Ranking: n/a YTD Income: n/a Career Income (PGA Tour): $9,392,206 LARRY MIZE Residence: Columbus Turned Pro: 1980 Years with Georgia T ech: 1975-79 Status: PGA Tour Champion never played Champion Tour Points Ranking: 109YTD Earnings: $31,440 Career Earnings (Champion): $5,144,536 Career Earnings (PGAT): $7,947,092 NOAH NORTON Birthplace: Chico, CA.Residents: Atlanta, GA.At Georgia Tech: 2017-21 STATUS: Development Tour Not Available Play Points Ranking (GPro): 165YTD Earnings (GPro): $1,730 ANDY OGLETREEBirthplace: Little Rock, Mississippi Residence: Roswell, GA Turned Pro: 2020 Georgia Tech Years at: 2016-20 Status: Asian Tour Asian Tour International Series Egyptian Winner 66-64-65-62–257 (-23) YTD Earnings (Asia Tour): $293,113 YTD Earnings (LIV): $120,000 Points Ranking (GPro): T-10 YTD Earnings (GPro): $17,250 : Danville, CA Turn Pro: 2018 Years at Georgia Tech: 2014-18 Status: Corn・Ferry Tour Unplayed Points Ranking (KFT): 90YTD Earnings (KFT): $63,843 Career Earnings (KFT): $69,045 Career Earnings (PGA Tour Canada): $21,118 Michael Pisciotta Birthplace: Alpharetta, Georgia Turned Pro: 2018 Georg Era ia Tech: 2014-18 Status: Development Tour Points Not Played Ranking: N/A YTD Income: N/A Seth Reeves Hometown: Duluth, GA Turned Pro: 2014 Years at Georgia Tech: 2010-14 Status: Corn Play Ferry TourFedEx Cup Points Ranking: 166 YTD Earnings: $376,574 Career Earnings (PGAT): $649,622 Career Earnings (KFT): $686,162 LUKE SCHNIEDERJANS Birthplace: Powder Springs, GA Lives in: Alpharetta, GA Turned Pro: 2020 at Georgia Tech Years: 2016-20 Status: Mackenzie Tour/Forum Tour Not Played Points Ranking (Canada): 29YTD Earnings (Canada): $19,780 Career Earnings (Canada): $35,853 $3,060 Career Earnings (KFT): $530,524 Career Earnings (PGAT): $3,879,653 BEN SMITH Birthplace: Novi, Michigan Residence: Atlanta, GA Turned Pro: 2022 Georgia Tech Years Attended: 2018-22 Status: Development Tour Points Not Played Ranking: 57YTD Earnings: $1,260Tyler Stra FACI Birthplace: Davie, FL Residence: Davie, FL Turned Pro: 2020 Georgia Tech School Year: 2016-20 Status: None Points Not Played Ranking (Canada): 49YTD Earnings (Canada): $12,970 Career Earnings (PGA Tour) : $21,111Career Earnings (Canada): $12,970 NICHOLAS THOMPSON Birthplace: Coral Springs, Florida Turned Pro: 2005 Georgia Tech Years Attended: 2001-05 Status: Korn Ferry Tour Never Played KFT Points Ranking: 237YTD Income: $2,880Cameron Tringale Birthplace: Laguna Niguel, California Turned Pro: 2009 Georgia Tech Years Attended: 2005-09 Status: LIV Didn’t Play Golf YTD Earnings (LIV): $1,091,200 2022 Earnings (PGAT): $3,050,519 Career Earnings ( PGAT): $17,310,004 RICHY WERENSKI Birthplace: South Hadley, Massachusetts Turned Pro: 2014 Georgia Tech Attended: 2011-14 Status: Corn Ferry Tour PGA Tour Cadence Bank Houston Open Cut 72-71–143 (+3) FedEx Cup Points Ranking: 143 YTD Earnings: $56,550 Career Earnings (PGAT): $6,137,842 : McKinney, TexasResidenc e: Fayetteville, GA Pro Turned Pro: 2017 Georgia Tech Years Attended: 2013-17 Status: No PGA Tour appearances FedEx Cup Points Ranking: 184YTD Earnings: $0 Career Earnings (PGAT): $1,939,680 Career Earnings (KFT): $167,469

