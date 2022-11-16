Opportunities await investors in the technology sector.This is a corner ripe for growth





Traders on the NYSE floor, Sept. 14, 2022.

Source: New York Stock Exchange

Seeing valuations soften in many parts of the market today can feel like an uncertain time for investors, especially in technology.

But upon closer inspection, investing in enterprise software, in particular, will continue to be one of the best uses of capital anywhere in the financial and technology markets. The current environment can continue to create opportunities in the same way that turmoil in the past has created. Several factors are involved in this scenario.

As we’ve seen, enterprise software is a disruptive force with the potential to unlock unprecedented productivity and innovation. Just like the physical assets that have driven the business world for centuries, software and technology-enabled solutions are transforming the way we live, work and learn, and revolutionize the economy in the process. is bringing

The pandemic has accelerated our reliance on enterprise software, and businesses have turned to technology to connect employees and customers, conduct meetings, and facilitate payments. This has fundamentally changed business practices and re-prioritized costs, which companies consider to be core to their operations.

The pandemic has also created an unprecedented environment for valuations. This is because less selective and inexperienced investors focus more on multiple expansions and near-term return potential than on the underlying quality of the company. At the same time, many general partners sacrificed discipline in pursuit of bubbled valuations, rapidly increasing the pace of deployment and quickly running out of money. I suspect that those who took this approach were overly exposed to market changes.

Not all technology is created equal

Not all technology is created equal. Consumer software is easily influenced by individual spending habits, which naturally lead to tight spending during periods of inflation.

Conversely, as more businesses face commodity and wage inflation, they recognize the value that enterprise software can provide that helps them manage the costs of their daily workflows while increasing efficiency. Enterprises will continue to implement software that directly enhances their operations in areas such as business continuity, data protection, secure remote access, and automation. Consumer-driven stocks have been hit harder than B2B stocks, so we can already see this dynamic at work.

According to an Evercore ISI survey, 92% of respondents expect to increase their IT spending in the next 6-9 months, up from the January survey (83%). This indicates less discretion in IT spending today than in previous cycles. As a result, software is expected to remain the fastest growing sector in the economy, with a market cap of $34 trillion by 2025, Vista Equity Partners has found.

Private Market Benefits and Enterprise Software

According to Vista, even as economic conditions change, the structural benefits of investing in the private market, especially enterprise software, where about 97% of companies are private companies, remain. In public markets, even the most dynamic and visionary founders and CEOs are often bound by impossible timelines and unrealistic quarterly expectations. They want short-term growth at any cost.

Conversely, privately held companies benefit from patient, strategic ownership that allows them to implement operational best practices for sustainable, long-term value creation.

Choosing the Right Investment

That said, even in private markets, investors need to act on two factors to produce good results in turbulent times.

First, they have to know what to buy. Next, you need to understand how to scale your organization. It sounds simple, but determining a fair price in a changing valuation environment requires a discerning eye, rigorous due diligence, and unwavering discipline.

It’s a fundamentally healthy company and, while promising, with less obvious problems such as technical debt that can slow or jeopardize software integrity and growth, and thus investment. It means knowing the difference between the business you are in.

Partnership with private capital

Beyond asset selection, there must be a true partnership approach between the investor and the founders or management to ensure the investment reaches its full potential. Investors with industry experience and expertise understand how software companies operate, the systems they need to succeed, what it takes to be a successful management team, and how to scale and grow these businesses. They can help management strengthen its position by accelerating operational excellence, identifying M&A opportunities, investing in product innovation, and enabling avenues for sustainable growth. increase.

On the contrary, there is no substitute for a founder’s passion, vision and innate understanding of the business. The best investors know how to leverage this knowledge and provide founders with the right tools and processes to succeed. When it works, the positive dynamics are visible not just to those sitting in the boardroom, but to the entire company, creating a workplace dynamic that nurtures and retains top talent.

As the digital economy continues to expand, governments and consumers around the world are embracing the potential opportunities that technology offers. Enterprise software is critically important in shaping the future. Partnering with private capital will result in a stronger economy with an innovative and adaptable infrastructure ready to tackle the challenges of this century and define what’s next.

Robert F. Smith is the founder, chairman and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. Vista Equity Partners is a leading global investment firm investing in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. The company has more than $94 billion in assets under management as of June 30, and worldwide he serves more than 300 million users and employs more than 90,000 people. We have a portfolio of 85 companies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/15/op-ed-opportunities-await-investors-in-the-tech-sector-here-is-a-corner-thats-ripe-for-growth.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos