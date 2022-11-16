College of Liberal Arts Tech Ethics video series explores ethical leadership in new digital technologies





WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – Purdue University’s College of the Liberal Arts has released a video series that explores the topic, building on its initiative to create a model program that focuses on professional ethics at the intersection of liberal arts and technological innovation. . The project “Leading Ethically in the Age of AI and Big Data” is supported by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

The Tech Ethics Video Series includes 22 presentations by leading technical and ethics experts from a variety of professional backgrounds, including industry, academia, the nonprofit sector, and government. In this series, national and international speakers explore a wide range of themes regarding ethical considerations across new digital technologies. Topics discussed include responsible and equitable technology, autonomous technology, the future of work, data governance and privacy, algorithmic bias, artificial intelligence and his K12 education, public interest technology and natural language processing.

“Emerging technologies continue to transform every sector of our society, so it’s important to consider their ethical implications,” says Justin S. Morrill, Dean of the College of the Liberal Arts and Professor of Sociology at Purdue University. One David A. Reingold said: led the project. “The next generation of leaders must be prepared to navigate the complex challenges that new technologies create. We encourage you to ask thoughtful questions to pursue.”

Among the featured experts is Vint Cerf, recognized as one of the “Fathers of the Internet” and now Google’s Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist. Shannon Valor, Bailey Gifford Professor of Ethics in Data and his AI at the University of Edinburgh. Jeroen van den Hoven, Professor of Ethics and Technology at Delft University of Technology, Netherlands. Founder and CEO of Black Unicorn Educationᵀᴹ and co-founder of AI Education Project, he is Ora Tanner.

The Tech Ethics Video Series is a free resource for the educator and professional community. Brief videos are presented as brief introductions to complex ethical topics and stimulate discussion among classrooms, workplaces, and individual users who interact with technology on a daily basis.

The “Tech Ethics Videos Series” is part of the “Leading Ethically in the Age of AI and Big Data” initiative supported by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. “Leading Ethically in the Age of AI and Big Data” focuses on the founding of Purdue. By holding events and developing a blueprint for an undergraduate professional ethics curriculum that addresses the many ethical challenges presented by rapidly evolving digital technologies, by cultivating a professional community on campus, the Big As a national leader in data and AI ethics.

Watch our Tech Ethics video series here.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a leading public research institution developing practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges. Ranked the 10th most innovative university in the United States by US News & World Report for the past five years, Purdue University offers world-changing research and otherworldly discoveries. Committed to hands-on and online real-world learning, Purdue brings innovative education to everyone. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue University has frozen tuition and most fees at her 2012-13 level, allowing more students than ever to graduate debt-free. https://purdue.edu/.

About Lily Endowment Co., Ltd.

Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private charity founded in 1937 by JK Lilly and her sons Eli and JK Jr. through an endowment of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. is. These contributions continue to be the foundation’s financial base, but the foundation is a separate entity from the company, with a separate steering committee, staff and location. In keeping with the wishes of its founders, the foundation supports community development, educational, and religious purposes. While we fund programs across the United States, especially in the field of religion, we maintain a special commitment to our home state of Indianapolis and our home state of Indiana.

