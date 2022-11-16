Tacx Neo Bike Plus smart bike offers sophisticated ergonomics and more virtual drivetrain options





Tacx has announced the Neo Bike Plus indoor bike, an updated version of the Neo Bike Smart.

The Tacx Neo Bike Plus inherits many of the key specs and features of the Neo Bike Smart, but with improvements to the virtual drivetrain and shifter, offering a modern system for positioning the bike. .

The Tacx Neo Bike Plus is priced at 3,499.99 / 3,999.99 / $3,999.99, with an RRP increase of over 50% in the UK and EU compared to the original Neo Bike Smart (2,299.99 / 2,599.99 / 3,199.99).

This puts the price in line with one of its main competitors, the Wahoo Kickr Bike V2.

my favorite drivetrain

The Tacx Neo Bike Plus retains the same basic form factor as its predecessor.tax

The Tacx Neo Bike Plus addresses some of the key criticisms of its predecessor. That said, setup was cumbersome and the integrated virtual shift and brake levers left much to be desired.

With Neo Bike Plus, the shifters have been overhauled for improved ergonomics and can be programmed to mimic Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo’s popular road bike groupsets via the Tacx Utility app for iOS and Android Now

The virtual shifter has been overhauled to improve ergonomics and more closely match popular road bike groupsets.tax

The virtual drivetrain is otherwise unchanged and features the same virtual flywheel system found in the Tacx Neo 2T Smart, one of the best smart trainers available.

This yields a maximum power output of 2,200 watts, a maximum simulated slope of 25 percent, and a claimed power meter accuracy rating of +/- 1 percent.

The Tacx Neo Bike Plus inherits many of the specifications of the original Neo Bike Smart, including the ability to simulate various virtual surfaces.tax

When connected to an external power source, the Tacx Neo Bike Plus can also simulate the acceleration felt on virtual descents and recreate various surfaces such as cobblestones and gravel.

perfect mm

The updated adjustment handle is designed to easily adjust the bike for different riders.tax

As before, the saddle and handlebar positions are fully adjustable, but Tacx says a millimeter scale has been added for greater setup precision.

Updated handles have also been added to each adjustable component, streamlining the process of quickly adapting the bike for different riders.

Tacx also updated the bike’s adjustable cranks, ditching the old system of inserts and washers (our testers said they were a pain to fit). has moved to a design similar to the Wahoo Kickr Bike V2.

This is a larger crankset with threaded holes for 5 individual crank lengths (from 3 on Neo Bike Smart) from 165 to 175mm in 2.5mm increments.

Screw your favorite mountain or road bike pedals into the desired holes just like you would any other bike crankset.

The new simplified crankset offers 5 different crank length options with no inserts or washers to match.tax

Tacx Neo Bike Plus Specs, Availability and Pricing

Tacx Neo Bike Plus.tax

The Tacx Neo Bike Plus is available now at a suggested retail price of 3,499.99 / 3,999.99 / $3,999.99, a 1,200 / 1,400 / $800 price increase over its predecessor.

It’s safe to say that prices have gone up across the cycling industry in recent years. That said, an increase of this magnitude is unusual between his two generations of ostensibly similar products.

When I asked Garmin if there was a specific reason why the RRP increase was so noticeable, the Neo Bike Plus offered a full suite of quality and user feedback improvements over the current Neo Bike Smart. He said he would.

Garmin says these changes will give users a more refined indoor riding experience and help them get the most out of their indoor training.

A tablet or other smart device can be attached to the front of the Tacx Neo Bike Plus to display an interactive indoor cycling app.tax

Price aside, the Tacx Neo Bike Plus is compatible with all the best indoor cycling apps.

Via ANT+ or Bluetooth, it can communicate with smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers and bike computers.

However, unlike recently launched high-end smart bikes and trainers such as the Elite Justo, Wahoo Kickr V6 and Wahoo Kickr Bike V2, the Tacx Neo Bike Plus cannot connect to a local internet network (wired or wireless).

The Neo Bike Plus retains the same 4.5-inch LCD display and twin integrated fans as its predecessor.

Tacx Neo Bike Plus Specs Flywheel weight: N/A (virtual flywheel) Claimed power accuracy: +/- 1 percent, no calibration required Max power: 2,200W Simulated max gradient: 25 percent Bike’s Weight: 50 kg Device compatibility: Bluetooth, ANT+ and ANT+ FEC

