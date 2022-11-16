New iPhone safety feature lets users send emergency texts without service or WiFi





Apple is expanding its user safety features, launching a new satellite service on Tuesday that will let iPhone 14 users send emergency SOS messages when there’s no WiFi or cellular service.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told CBS News the company wants to improve people’s lives. Cook has been a tech titan since his late ’90s, and in 2011 Steve He succeeded Jobs as brand leader.

Apple’s introduction of the iPhone boosted smartphone adoption, and since its debut in 2007, the company has continued to improve its flagship handset while developing products such as watches and tablets.

Cook admits the company is branching out into the health and wellness space.

Cook said of the Apple Watch, “I’ve started getting notes about people I know have mental issues that they didn’t know they had.

With the addition of Emergency SOS via satellite service, you can now communicate in previously unreachable locations. For the service to work, the iPhone needs a clear view of the sky and horizon, and the system guides the user through a series of screen swipes, movements, and taps.

“Sends your location, including elevation. If you set it up, it sends your Medical ID, and it also sends your phone’s battery level,” said Kaiann Drance, vice president of marketing for Apple iPhone.

Cook shared some of his thoughts on developing the feature. “I’m a hiker, so I often go to places where there’s no service.” National parks are not covered by cell phone service. And this happens to people all the time. Being able to travel 15,000 miles per hour with satellites hundreds of miles away is pretty cool. ”

Regarding privacy, Cook said: We believe that it is important to obtain the minimum amount of information necessary to provide service to someone, and we believe that privacy is an issue of this century. ”

Since taking office, Cook has seen the company capture trillions of dollars in market value and maintain its position as one of the world’s most valuable companies, but he believes that the current economic climate has made it difficult for him to escape. You can not.

Regarding Apple’s hiring freeze, Cook said: “I mean, we keep hiring, but we’re not hiring everywhere within the company. We have a strong belief in long-term investment. We don’t believe you can. We think you’re invested in it.”

Cook does not appear to be retiring anytime soon.

“Being here is a once-in-a-lifetime privilege,” he said. “And I get to work and spend time with people who I really enjoy working with. So Apple brings a lot of joy into my life. It’s really hard to imagine life without Apple.”

