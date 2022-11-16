Samsung Electronics Announces Exciting New Ways to Experience Game Streaming – Samsung Global Newsroom





Antstream Arcade and Blacknut join Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Utomik to bring more games to Samsung Smart TVs in 2023.

With the addition of new partners and the introduction of game streaming to select Samsung TV model 1 and 4K games in 2021, Samsung Electronics announces an exciting new way for gamers to experience game streaming, increasing consumption worldwide. We have further fulfilled our promise to bring the future of gaming to everyone.

Antstream and Blacknut Join Samsungs Game Streaming Offer

Antstream Arcade is the world’s largest cloud gaming service, giving players access to over 1,500 iconic games, offering new multiplayer challenges and tournaments every week. From Pac-Man to Mortal Kombat to Metal Slug, select Samsung TV owners will now be able to compete with friends and the global community in the best games of the 80’s, 90’s and 00’s.

Antstream Arcade CEO Steve Cottam believes that combining the past of gaming with the future of gaming will propel the industry into the next era of video games. What better delivers on that promise than retro arcade games played on Samsung’s cutting-edge smart TVs? Game streaming gives gamers more opportunities to play the games they love and the classics they’ve been missing out on. .

With a growing catalog of over 500 premium PC and console games, Blacknuts Cloud Gaming’s subscription-based service offers the most unlimited access to gaming content for your TV screen. Blacknut enables a click-and-play experience, allowing up to 5 players to play simultaneously on compatible smartphones, PCs or smart TVs. Blacknuts’ library focuses on core and casual family members and includes classic AAA games, indie favorites, story-driven adventures, strategy, and the largest collection of racing and sports games. We offer a wide range of titles. Blacknuts members can enjoy a huge collection of Disney games, as well as critically acclaimed hits like Metro Exodus and Overcooked.

Blacknut now offers the largest cloud gaming catalog in one subscription to Samsung, the largest game streaming destination, said Nabil Laredj, vice president of business development and licensing at Blacknut. increase. Blacknut was designed as a family gaming platform with 5 player profiles that can be played simultaneously. By bringing our services to Samsung devices, more gamers can experience the future of gaming.

Launching in 2023, Antstream and Blacknut game streaming will be available to select Samsung TV owners in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Bringing Cloud Gaming to Millions of Samsung Smart TV Owners in 2021

Samsung will roll out through the end of the year to make game streaming accessible to more players through select 2021 Samsung Smart TVs. Samsung will make individual apps available from his game-streaming partners Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and Utomik. Blacknut and Antstream Arcade are coming in his 2023. By extending the game streaming experience to select 2021 Samsung Smart TVs, existing Samsung customers can enjoy the same games from the Samsung Gaming Hub on 2022 smart TVs and monitors.

When the Samsung Gaming Hub was unveiled on 2022 TV models earlier this year, the most asked question was when my 2021 TVs would have game streaming. Mike Lucero, Head of Gaming Products for his team at Samsung Electronics’ North American Service Business, is pleased to announce today that our loyal fans will be able to play their favorite games by the end of the year. increase. With industry-leading Bluetooth-enabled game controllers and internet connectivity, millions of players can enjoy the best AAA to the hottest indie and retro games via partner apps on handpicked 2021 smart TVs. , giving you direct access to a vast library of games. Preferred destination for game streaming.

As individual game apps become available, you can download them directly to your TV from the Samsung App Store through Media Hub.

4K Gaming Available on Samsung Smart TVs via NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Rolling out in the coming weeks, the offer will allow GeForce NOW players to natively stream PC games at up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second in 2022, waiting for downloads, installs, patches, or updates. Now you can choose Samsung smart TVs in 2021 without having to worry. Enhanced experience with 4K resolution, fast frame rates, RTX on, priority access to NVIDIA game servers, 8 hour session extensions, and more require a GeForce NOW Premium membership.2

For more information on Samsung Gaming Hub, please visit https://www.samsung.com/gaminghub.

For more information on the latest Samsung Gaming TVs, visit samsung.com/us/gamingtvs.

1 Eligible 2021 models: QN800, QN850, QN900, WS1A, QN700, LS03A, AU7000, AU8000, AU9000, Q50, Q60, and Q95-Q70.2GeForce NOW Premium Membership subscription requirements may vary by country there is.

