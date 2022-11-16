Microsoft Brings Minesweeper, Solitaire and Wardament to Teams





Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corp., speaking at the virtual Meta Connect event in New York on October 11, 2022.

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The next time you’re tired of Microsoft Teams calls, join your colleagues in a game of Minesweeper.

Microsoft on Wednesday added a series of casual games to its Teams chat and calling service as it seeks to help people spend more time in its apps. Solitaire is also available, along with a new game called IceBreakers, created by Microsoft to help teammates get to know each other.

Microsoft is looking to cast Teams as the premier destination for work, expanding on a product that exploded during a pandemic that forced employees to come together and collaborate virtually. Available on popular devices, desktop software developers such as Adobe and SAP are developing Teams integrations.

By adding games, Microsoft is adding fun to the equation and strengthening workplace ties. Employees can gather remotely to win a game of Minesweeper. Minesweeper is a clickable square puzzle game with virtual mines that you must avoid. It’s okay to just watch entertainment.

Nicole Herskowitz, corporate vice president at Microsoft, said in a blog post: She likened it to her experience watching “Jeopardy.”

Games are familiar products for Microsoft. In addition to the entire Xbox franchise that launched in 2001, the company has many ways to play casual games. For example, the classic Klondike game is part of the Microsoft Solitaire Collection app for Windows.

In January, Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, publisher of first-person shooter games in the Call of Duty franchise, for nearly $69 billion. The deal must first clear regulatory hurdles.

Both Minesweeper and Solitaire debuted at Microsoft in 1990. A variation on the card game of the 1800s, Solitaire, a utility designed to help people familiarize themselves with Windows and learn to use a mouse, has become the most popular game on Windows. The Washington Post reported on this operating system in his 1994. According to the paper, Microsoft co-founder and first CEO Bill Gates had a serious addiction to Minesweeper, which prompted him to remove the game from his PC.

A big role for Microsoft now is getting executives to renew their subscriptions and extend them to Office 365. Office 365 is a key bundle that the company is now rebranding as Microsoft 365. Office accounted for 23% of Microsoft’s total revenue in the third quarter.

Microsoft even positions games as a potential way to improve cognitive development. In his email to CNBC, a Microsoft spokesperson cited a study of more than 2,000 children that found that those who played video games had better working memory than those who didn’t. suggests that

Microsoft is bringing a mobile-friendly game to Teams called Wordament as part of its new release. It wasn’t until 2011 that a game like Boggle came out, after Microsoft asked employees to create a Windows Phone app in their spare time, two staffers turned the game on as a game to play with their wives. devised. The game, which challenges players to find words in a grid of letters, has reached one million downloads on Android.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the IceBreakers idea was particularly popular.

“After testing various game ideas across Microsoft, this was one of the most requested game types and we listened to your feedback to create this game,” a spokesperson said in a statement. I am writing to you by email.

Minesweeper, Solitaire, Wordament, and IceBreakers are included in the Games for Work app for Teams and are now available to Microsoft’s enterprise and education customers. Admins must enable access to apps in Teams for users to be able to play games. Herskowitz said the company plans to bring more games into Teams from his partners in 2023.

Watch: Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s art collection breaks records with $1.6 billion auction

