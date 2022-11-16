NRO’s Wish List: AI Technologies for Managing Satellites and Data





NRO hopes to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to coordinate imaging satellite operations and analyze in-orbit data.

Reston, Va. The National Reconnaissance Service continues to borrow pages from the space industry’s playbook as it seeks to accelerate the deployment of spy satellites, agency director Chris Scories said Nov. 15.

Speaking to a large executive audience at the Intelligence and National Security Alliance dinner event, Scolese said he takes seriously the need to move faster in everything we do.

The NRO designs, builds and operates spy satellites around the world.

Scolese said today’s NRO can deliver a satellite from blueprint to launch pad within three years. We have launched satellites on multiple commercial rockets in the United States and abroad.

The agency’s next innovation is to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to coordinate imaging satellite operations and analyze orbital data.

The ability to process information aboard satellites, instead of sending it back to Earth, is an emerging capability in the geospatial imaging industry that Scolese said could be a game changer, and NRO is one of them. He said he hopes to incorporate it into the satellite architecture.

Scolese said the NRO is also looking at using machine learning to command satellites and respond quickly to mission demands. This technology is being pursued by the US Air Force and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

In a chat with Letitia Long, former director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Scolese said AI and machine learning are critical to gaining more support from the private sector. said that it is an important field.

US intelligence agencies are adept at downloading images from satellites and analyzing them in cloud computing systems. The challenge now, Scolese said, is to move these capabilities into a universe where automatic feature recognition and automatic target recognition can be performed.

He said that in-space analytics will allow NRO to quickly deliver critical information to users on the ground, reducing the amount of data needed. And of course, figuring out what you need is a challenge that you’ll need to work with your partner to understand as you move it into space.

For example, if a military force in the field needs imagery of a particular region of the world, AI and machine learning can be used to identify satellites positioned over the region of interest and which satellites are equipped with the appropriate type of sensor. You can immediately determine if there is

If you want an image of Kherson [Ukraine]If it’s cloudy, it should be radar. So we use AI and ML to address these kinds of problems, he said.

He added that he needs help with that. These are difficult issues and require a change in our way of thinking.

