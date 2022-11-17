



PicPick Professional 2023 Free Download Latest Version. It is full offline installer standalone setup of PicPick Professional 2023.

PicPick Professional 2023 Overview

PicPick Professional 2023 is a great screen recorder that can be used to take screenshots of your desktop and edit them instantly. It is a powerful and comprehensive application that offers a wide range of advanced screen capture tools and multiple ways to take screenshots. It is a powerful application that allows you to easily capture screenshots of desktop screens, text documents, images, PDFs, and web pages. It also has the ability to work with several documents simultaneously and snapshots can be triggered using customizable keyboard shortcuts. You can also download Eassiy Screen Recorder Ultimate 2022 for free.

PicPick Professional 2023 is an all-in-one suite that combines a photo editor, color picker, color palette, pixel ruler, protractor, and whiteboard into one package. It also provides highly advanced settings and options to help you customize hotkeys, file naming, image quality, and many other options to suit your needs. It can take screenshots of a full screen, an active window, scrolling windows and any selected area of ​​the desktop, etc. It also allows you to crop, resize or rotate an image, add some visual effects or simply draw or write on something on top of the new capture. It also enables you to annotate your photos and highlight them with text, arrows, shapes, and more. Additionally, you can add various effects to your photos such as drop shadows, frames, watermarks, mosaics, motion blur, brightness control, and more. It also gives you the ability to save, share or send your photos via web, email, FTP, Dropbox, Google Drive, SkyDrive, Box, Evernote, Facebook, Twitter and more. You can also download Vidmore Screen Recorder 2022 Free Download.

Features of PicPick Professional 2023

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after PicPick Professional 2023 free download

PicPick Professional 2023 Technical Setup Details

Before you start PicPick Professional 2023 Free Download make sure you have the below listed system specifications available

Software Full Name: PicPick Professional 2023 Setup File Name: PicPick_Professional_7.0.0.rar Setup Size: 65 MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Compatibility Mechanic: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Latest version added in : November 16, 2022 Developers: Picpick

System Requirements for PicPick Professional 2023 OS: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 RAM: 1GB Hard Disk: 70MB Processor: Intel Dual Core Processor or above PicPick Professional 2023 Free Download

Click on below link to start PicPick Professional 2023 Free Download. This is full offline installer standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password: 123

