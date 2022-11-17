Cut costs and stop paying your staff so much The Register





Activist investor TCI Fund Management has called on Google’s parent company, Alphabet, to pursue aggressive cost cutting on the back of a surge in employment during the pandemic, as the business They claim they can operate more efficiently.

The UK-based hedge fund said it first bought Alphabet shares in 2017 and now has more than $6 billion worth of shares in its portfolio, demonstrating faith in the organization’s future. .

…Alphabet’s median compensation was 67% higher than Microsoft and 152% higher than the top 20 publicly traded US technology companies. We cannot justify this huge disparity…

However, TCI said in an open letter to Alphabet that management needs to take aggressive action because the cost base of the business is “too high. I think the cost is too high.”

In one call to action, Alphabet’s C suite, led by CEO Sundar Pichai, unveiled a pre-income-tax margin target to “significantly reduce losses on other betting and increase share buybacks.” That’s it.

For example, Google search has high operational leverage and is “not labor intensive,” TCI said.

“You publicly say Google should be 20% more efficient. I can’t agree more. Almost every tech company is cutting costs,” the hedge fund added. TCI highlights 11,000 job losses at Meta, 10,000 layoffs at Amazon, and actions by Microsoft, Salesforce, Stripe, and Twitter announced last week.

Alphabet’s headcount has more than doubled since 2017, hiring over 50,000 people since the pandemic began, and 37,000 in the last 12 months alone. “This increase is excessive, both in relation to the historic increase in headcount and to what the business needs.”

In its final set of financial results for the third calendar quarter, Alphabet reported revenue of $69.1 billion. That was a 6% year-over-year increase, the slowest growth in years, and a net profit of $13.91 billion, well below his $18.936 billion this year. last quarter. As a result, Alphabet said it is reviewing all projects.

Google launched its Simplicity Sprint in August to ask its 174,000 employees for ideas on how to be more efficient and productive. Pichai said he believes business productivity could improve by 20%. Google is also trying to reduce general overhead, including labor costs.

TCI also accused Google of paying “some of the highest salaries in Silicon Valley.” Google’s average compensation for him in 2021 was $295,884, Alphabet confirmed in a Schedule 14 A filing.

“According to S&P Global analysis, Alphabet’s median compensation was 67% higher than Microsoft and 152% higher than the 20 largest publicly traded US technology companies. There is no justification for this huge disparity,” said TCI. said.

Google employs “some of the brightest and brightest computer scientists and engineers,” it added, but that’s only a “part” of its total workforce, not just general sales, marketing and He argued that employees in administrative functions should be paid like any other technology company.

All of these changes are meant to help Google reach its 40% EBIT target margin. Google Search was 39% last year. Therefore, the desired goals must be “achievable through operational leverage and cost reduction.”

TCI also noted that Alphabet’s Other Bets division, which includes the likes of Waymo, Nest, Access and Calico, generated $3 billion in revenue over the past five years, but suffered a $20 billion operating loss. The gamble failed,” and operating losses estimated at $6 billion in 2022 should be reduced by 50%.

“Waymo is the biggest component of Other Bets,” added TCI. “Unfortunately, the enthusiasm for self-driving cars has collapsed and competitors have exited the market. He said it was unlikely to be achieved.

Waymo did not justify overinvestment and losses should be reduced dramatically, the investor added.

Shareholders love buybacks for obvious reasons: Alphabet has a $60 billion annual run rate, but $116 billion in cash on its balance sheet, which TCI claims isn’t helping shareholders or the company doing.

Regulatory scrutiny limits Alphabet’s ability to pursue M&A, so it should become cash neutral over time by following Apple’s capital allocation strategy and increasing share buybacks. The group’s share price is down 34% year-to-date, according to TCI, making it a bargain and allowing it to buy back its own shares.

In times of slowing revenue growth, proactive cost management is essential. As a matter of urgency, we look forward to being announced with a clear action plan.

I reached out to Alphabet for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2022/11/16/tci_fund_google_cut_costs_waymo_compensation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos