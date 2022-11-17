Cursed Google Forms, courtesy of Elon Musk





Now that Elon Musk has successfully taken over Twitter, the state of the company can be optimistically described as complete chaos. After laying off most of the company’s executives and half of its staff, Musk announced his arrival at Twitter headquarters at his first staff meeting by carrying a porcelain sink into the lobby and rambling at length about Gizmo. . Many other employees have left, including the company’s chief information security officer. Those who continued to criticize Musk either publicly or on the company’s internal chat system were also fired. Schadenfreude notwithstanding, I’d love to get a feel for the implosion of the Silicon Valley institution, but the evil dictator vibe emanating from this man’s recent actions is pretty painful to watch. increase.

The latest development in this highly concerning disruption was an email reportedly sent late Tuesday night to remaining employees with the subject A Fork in the Road. In it, Musk makes some characteristically insane comments about his plans for Twitter 2.0. To implement this vision, he describes his ideal workplace. A place where you work long hours, at high intensity, where only exceptional performance counts.

Mr. Musk seems to understand that these objectively sounding toxic working conditions aren’t for everyone, so he offered his employees a choice. The most unrealistic element of the ultimatum is the form in which it is presented. A Google form that employees must complete by 5 p.m. Thursday to indicate whether they will continue to work at Twitter. If you’re sure you want to be part of the new Twitter, the note says:at the link below[はい], then click the Google Forms link. Those who have not done this by tomorrow (Thursday) at 5pm ET will receive three months of severance pay.

This is the text of an email Musk sent overnight to Twitter staff.

Anyone who doesn’t commit to being extremely hardcore by 5pm ET today must leave the company.

Story: https://t.co/expt0d63dH pic.twitter.com/C8VDjRBvk1

— Donnie O’Sullivan (@donie) November 16, 2022

I don’t know much about coding or working hard, but I do know that there is nothing difficult about asking employees if they still want to work via Google Forms. It’s like texting everyone. “Do you like me?” Circle Y/N. Luckily for him, Musk turned out not to care too much about the outcome.

