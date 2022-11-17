Amazon begins layoffs as economic hardship mounts





A week before Thanksgiving 2022 and just before the holiday season kicks off this year, Amazon launched a cost-cutting effort. Several posts on LinkedIn suggest that the e-tailer and cloud giant has started laying off employees this week.

Amazon is the third Big Tech company after Meta and Microsoft, and the latest in a long list of companies that have had to lay off workers to stay thriving in an economically uncertain environment. .

The New York Times on Monday reported that the world’s largest online retailer plans to cut 10,000 jobs. This represents approximately 0.67% of the total workforce of 1.5 million. Most of the job cuts are expected from the device organization, retail department, and HR department.

A dozen laid-off people took to LinkedIn to see their recent developments and offer their services for new roles.

Amazon’s layoffs follow some of the other steps it has taken to cut costs. This includes hiring freezes that apply across retail operations for corporate roles, closing brick-and-mortar stores and other or loss-making divisions, and canceling new warehouses.

Like other tech companies, Amazon saw a boom in business as the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns receded and spending surged. Between 2019 and December 2021, the company has doubled the number of people it needs to expand its facilities and operations.

But as things stand, post-COVID-19 growth rates are declining rapidly. Meanwhile, the conflict in Europe has affected the monetary policy of the global economy (rising inflation and interest rates), leading to an energy stalemate that is raising an ugly head in organizational and personal spending.

Amazon’s revenue increased to $127.1 billion in the third quarter of 2022 after declining in the first two quarters of 2022. However, it is still down year-over-year and below Q4 2022 revenue of $137.41 billion. Consistent operating costs also mean lower profitability. In the nine months to September 2022, Amazon’s net loss reached $3 billion.

In other words, Amazon’s income statement, scaling back, and headcount reductions show it is the latest confirmed victim of the tech boom-bust cycle.

Amazon’s stock, trading at $98.94 per share, is back to pre-pandemic levels.

By 2022, 795 tech companies will lay off 121,667 employees. In absolute terms, this is slowly approaching the number of tech jobs lost when the dot-com bubble burst in 2001. But the current composition of technology and other industries is very different from his 2001, and the size of the companies affected is significantly less than he was 22 years ago.

Image Source: Shutterstock

