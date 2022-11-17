Google highlights several changes included in the November 2022 Play system update





This update brings a new search format for the Play Store and a new update prompt to help users resolve app crashes.

After revealing some changes for the November 2022 Play system update earlier this month, Google has updated its changelog to highlight some additional changes in the latest update. According to the updated changelog on the Google System Updates support page, the latest update includes important fixes for account management and system management and diagnostics-related services, a new format for search results in the Play Store, and a fix for users to fix the issue. It also includes a new update prompt to help you. App crashes, some changes in Google Wallet, etc.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman, the Google Play system update support page mentions a nifty feature of the Play Store rolling out to users of version 33.2. Prompt users to install the latest updates for crashing apps to fix the issue. A string related to the feature found in the latest Google Play Store update reveals that the user will be prompted with something like: To update later, visit %1$s on Google Play. ”

In addition to the new update prompt, the Play Store also offers a new format for search results, an updated game cluster view in Play for Chromebooks, an updated kids menu format for large screen devices, and the ability to allow automatic updates. Over a limited mobile data connection for users who don’t have regular Wi-Fi access.

Google Wallet also receives several new features with the latest Play system update, including improved SMART Health Card support and the ability to selectively exclude loyalty cards imported from Gmail. Check out the full changelog in the section below.

Google Play system update for account management in November 2022 [Phone] Allows supervised users who do not have time limits enabled to change the clock on their device.important fix [Phone] Bug fixes for account management and system management and diagnostic related services.developer services [Phone] Enable photo picker support up to Android 4.4. A new Google Play Store feature that helps you find your favorite apps and games. Optimizations result in faster and more reliable downloads and installations. Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and security, stability, and accessibility improvements. [Phone] New format for search results. [Phone] Help users resolve app crashes with new update prompts. [Phone] Updated game cluster view in Play for Chromebooks. [Phone] Update to kids menu format for large screen devices. [Phone] Allows automatic updates with limited mobile data for Google Play apps for users without regular WIFI access.support [Phone] Updated user education experience for new Android features.wallet [Phone] Allows merchants to dynamically create and customize GPay buttons. [Phone] API update to allow deep linking to additional Google Wallet screens. [Phone] Improved SMART Health Card support within Wallet. [Phone] Wallet users can selectively exclude loyalty cards imported from Gmail. [Phone] Expand FeliCa payment support to all FeliCa compatible devices in Japan. [Phone] Verification notification for users who have completed an online transaction using the GPay button. [Phone] Limit the pass to one device or user.

Source: Google Play System Update Support Page

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/november-2022-google-play-system-update-additional-changes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos