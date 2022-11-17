Lone Star Energy Forum showcases technology, innovation and leadership





The Woodlands The Texas Oil and Gas Association’s Lone Star Energy Forum at The Woodlands showcased innovation and state, national and global leadership of the Texas oil and gas industry.

Modern oil and gas companies are actually technology companies whose innovations are changing the world. TXOGA President Todd Staples News In his release, the industry’s commitment to innovation and investment remains critical to making Texas, our country, and the world at large cleaner, stronger, and better. It is said that

Staples continued, with the EIA predicting that global energy demand will increase by about 40% by 2050, the world knows what the industry knows. Restricting or rationing energy sources cripples the economy, limits choices, and stunts growth. Our overseas allies facing energy constraints are on Texas’ doorstep and call on us to partner with them to help meet their energy needs and move forward. As we heard from experts on our forums, the policies and politics of Texas and our nation as a whole are questioning whether we can continue to be reliable energy allies, or whether countries in need should look elsewhere. Decide which should be oriented.

This year’s forum kicked off with the TXOGA Energy Elevated Technology Showcase. Attendees will hear from Jason Schenker, Chairman of The Futurist Institute and President of Prestige Economics, and his Managing Director of Halliburton Labs, Dale Winger, to discuss the latest in AirDrive Oil and Gas. I learned about innovation. BioSqueeze, GHGSat, Power Infrastructure Partners, Stranded Solutions, WilliamsRDM. The showcase featured innovations related to drilling electrification, remediation technology advances, and emissions detection and reduction technologies. You can view the showcase here.

The forum continued by presenting TXOGA’s 87th Annual Lifetime Achievement Award to former US Secretary of Commerce Don Evans and Chevron’s former Vice President of Business Development Jay Pryor.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the oldest and most prestigious honors given to members of the industry, Trevor Rees-Jones, Chief Oil and Gas Chairman and Chairman of the Lifetime Achievement Awards Committee, said in a release. rice field. Since 1936, the award has been chosen by industry leaders to recognize colleagues who have made extraordinary contributions to the oil and gas industry and nation. We are proud to add Secretary Evans and Jay Pryor to these ranks.

During the Energy Forum, attendees enjoyed chatting with Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Halliburton and Steve Keane, CEO of Kinder Morgan; Hear from speakers including President Tim Stewart, Founder and CEO of Quantum Energy Partners. Will Vanroe.

A panel focused on the carbon initiative included Chevron Senior Counsel Greg Matthews and BPX Energy Chief Operating Officer of Production Kim Krieger. The legislative panel included Texas Senator Brandon Clayton and Texas Representative Greg Bonen.

Geopolitical analyst and author Peter Zeihan concluded the forum with a lunchtime keynote.

