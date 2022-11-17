



Search Console is a free Google tool that helps you monitor and fix issues with your site’s performance in Google Search results.

Google Search Console provides a lot of useful information to help you with your SEO efforts. But is it a ranking factor?

Let’s dig in.

The Claim: Google Search Console as a Ranking Factor

This tool doesn’t give you access to all the details of what’s going on behind the scenes, but it does give you a lot of information about how Google can better crawl and index your pages. increase.

In addition, performance reports show you the queries your website displays, the average search rankings for those queries, and the number of users who came to your website from Google searches.

Using Google Search Console gives marketers a definite edge. But is it a tool that influences rankings, or an insight that gives you an advantage?

Proof: Is Google Search Console a Ranking Factor?

Google doesn’t explicitly say if Search Console is a ranking factor or not, so we’ll look at some features that seem to be factors at first glance.

Add your website to Google Search results

Respected SEO sites tell site owners to sign up for Google Search Console and submit their sitemaps to Google.

Screenshot from Semrush, June 2022

As such, Google Search Console itself can seem like a necessary step to ranking on Google.

However, you don’t have to actually submit your sitemap for it to appear in Google’s search results.

Google will automatically find your site. You don’t have to do anything special. Just publish your website and Google will (eventually) find it. Submitting a sitemap is a best practice, but not required.

Fix indexing issues and request reindexing

Occasionally, websites or webpages can be overlooked by Googlebot. This may be due to indexing issues.

Within Search Console, you can view coverage reports that show whether search engines can find all of your website’s pages.

Pages are grouped based on whether they can be found and how they were indexed.

The report explains why some pages are missing or not indexed.

Once you’ve fixed indexing or crawling issues on your website, you can let Google know that they’ve been fixed within Google Search Console.

Google Search Console screenshot, June 2022

To appear in search results, web pages must be crawled and indexed, which is a separate step from ranking.

So getting your site or page indexed is the first step. If you’re having trouble indexing your pages, try the advice from his John Mueller at Google.

improve performance metrics

Once your site is crawled and indexed, it can “compete” for search results.

Google Search Console doesn’t provide details on ranking factors, but it does show how many people viewed and clicked on your site, the queries in which your site appeared, and the average search position.

By examining your website’s clicks, impressions, and average position, you can gather the data you need to improve your SEO efforts.

Dig into what content works well and start seeing results right away to improve your performance on Google Search.

Performance metrics are not directly weighted in rankings. It’s like measuring performance results on Google Search.

Our Verdict: Google Search Console Is Not A Ranking Factor

No, Google Search Console is not a ranking factor.

You don’t need to sign up for Google Search Console to appear in Google Search results.

However, Google Search Console can help you understand your site’s performance and identify issues.

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal

