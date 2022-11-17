Tech Renaissance drives innovation, but what’s new and what’s next? – Meritalk





A technology renaissance is sweeping the federal ecosystem. This is underpinned by government support and growing public-private partnerships that are pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Everywhere in the tech world, cutting-edge research thrives and new technologies support mission-critical work. Cybersecurity pioneers are implementing Zero Trust principles to protect nations from cyberthreats, while artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming more prominent in federal agencies.

The gap between employee skills and technical needs is becoming a growing challenge, but technology leaders should offer a wide range of technical training and other resources to help employees develop critical skills. We are intervening to deliver the program.

That’s what is happening now. what’s next?

Leaders across the IT ecosystem continue to innovate every day to implement today’s technology, but are focused on developing tomorrow’s solutions. And with the recent passage of the historic Chip and Science Act and other steps to support emerging technologies, the federal government is playing a key role in leading America into the technological future. increase.

By some estimates, U.S. government spending on emerging technologies nearly doubled between 2017 and 2021, rising from $60.7 billion to $117.2 billion. Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced its 2023 budget, calling it a historic investment in science and technology.

Whatever technology takes a nosedive, the key is empowering employees to leverage it to solve mission objectives, said a public sector solutions architect at technology talent development firm Pluralsight. Practice Lead Tony Holmes said.

Holmes believes that by providing world-class upskilling and reskilling to fill the tech skills gap that is growing daily, the U.S. government needs to invest government money to secure the best talent. I said yes.

Mark Townsend, vice president of professional services at Invicti, a developer of web application security technologies, cites President Biden’s executive order on cybersecurity as an example of how a strong and proactive federal approach fosters innovation. I was. The order will serve as a catalyst for government agencies to use prescriptive technologies and controls, including the Zero Trust Initiative, to increase scrutiny of cybersecurity measures, he said.

Across government, federal agencies at all levels are using new technologies to power operations and improve customer service, according to the Partnership for Public Service. The Partnership for Public Service cites AI, edge computing, and virtual and augmented reality as areas of focus.

The spirit of innovation is far-reaching, with new technology trends converging and pushing the boundaries to the point where we call this technological era the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Here’s a rundown of what experts say are some of the hottest new technologies, and the government support that helps pave the way for their development.

Quantum Computing: Quantum Information Science and Technology ranks third on the initial list of key focus areas for the new National Science Foundation (NSF) Innovation Division established by the Chips and Sciences Act.

The reason is a little mysterious. Quantum computing has the potential to solve the world’s most complex problems exponentially faster than current supercomputers, and the race to become the leader of global innovation in this emerging field continues. increase. Since 2019, the federal budget for research and development in quantum information science has nearly doubled to about $900 million, according to the National Science and Technology Council at the White House.

Nanotechnology: Last year, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced $30 million in funding for five DOE Nanoscale Science Research Centers to enable the development of nanotechnology.

This was the latest step in the evolution of a rapidly growing field that constitutes the study and application of very small things that can be applied to other sciences such as chemistry, biology and physics. The NSF and other federal agencies are investing tens of millions of dollars in nanotechnology. The field has captured the imagination of generations of materials scientists, chemists, physicists and biologists, said Chad Mirkin, director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology, in his Scientific American.

6G: As tech experts say, 5G is just the beginning. 6G is the future. And the future is imminent.

Sixth generation (6G) wireless technologies are not expected to develop until around 2030, but some government agencies and industry are drawing attention to them despite federal agencies adopting 5G networks. I’m pointing In March, the Senate’s Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee approved a bill that would create a council to oversee federal investment and policy development for next-generation communication technologies, including his 6G.

For federal agencies, the potential impact of 6G is acute in areas such as AI. Dan Chaney, who leads the AI ​​and Data Science Program at IT solutions provider Future Tech Enterprise, leveraged 5G and 6G.He said AI innovations will change how we live, work and are served by governments There is no doubt about that.

Next-Generation Cybersecurity: As cyber threats continually evolve, technology and policy combine to produce new tools that make security more resilient. Innovation and automation with solutions such as AI, machine learning (ML), and behavioral analytics are key parts of next-generation cybersecurity designed to protect the nation’s most critical infrastructure and assets.

The effort received government support in August when the DOE announced $45 million in funding for so-called next-generation cyber tools to protect power grids from cyberattacks. The funding will support up to 15 research, development and demonstration projects focused on developing technologies that enable energy systems to autonomously recognize cyber-attacks and attempt to prevent them.

Expanding federal support

The federal government is stepping in to fully realize these new technological visions.

The Chip and Science Act signed by President Biden in August includes $52 billion to encourage semiconductor makers to build new factories in the United States. While the chip side of the bill received the most publicity, it also included billions of dollars in vital science funding that would strengthen America’s position as a world leader in future technology.

For example, the new NSF Office of Technology created by the bill will initially focus on areas ranging from AI and robotics to biotechnology and data storage.

In recent months, a number of major chip makers have responded to the legislation by expanding their operations in the United States, including in October investing up to $100 billion over 20 years in a new computer chip factory. including Micron, which has announced it will build a complex for yoke.

But even before Congress passed the Chip and Science Act, leaders across the executive branch were formulating strategies for leveraging new technologies for various mission outcomes. These strategies include the extensive use of AI at the Veterans Administration and immersive technology to help with flood mitigation at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Across administrations of various political parties, the federal government has sought to support new technologies.

In October 2020, the Trump administration released the National Strategy on Critical and Emerging Technologies (C&ET). To maintain US global C&ET leadership against strategic competitors such as China, the document laid out his two pillars for success. Biden’s White House in February released an updated list of critical and emerging technologies that the government believes are particularly important to U.S. national security. Coordinated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the list includes 19 areas ranging from advanced computing and AI to semiconductors, microelectronics, and renewable energy generation and storage.

The White House says the list will inform future strategies on US technological competitiveness and national security.

Across Pennsylvania Avenue, Congress collects information from the US Government Accountability Office. In 2019, the agency formed a science, technology assessment, and analysis team to focus on the advancements that are changing the world we live in.

The department, which has more than doubled its staff, has provided lawmakers with reports on issues such as risks to the semiconductor supply chain and the use and restrictions of blockchain technology.

Future prospects

Looking ahead, some experts say the continuing technology skills gap is a key issue whose resolution will help determine the future of the government’s IT and technology revolution.

Pluralsight’s Holmes said government leaders should focus on repeatedly upskilling and reskilling their workforce. Agencies need to benchmark their tech talent and provide cost-effective and easy-to-use ways to upskill and reskill their workforce, he said. Skills gaps and skills shortages are multifaceted problems that must be broken down into their constituent parts.

He added that key questions IT leaders should ask themselves include: Make hiring easier or harder. Are you creating an environment where people can learn and grow?

Invicti’s Townsend sees the technology revolution evolving into a future marked by a shift from tracking vulnerabilities to measuring risk. This transformation will be driven by AI and machine learning.

Townsend added that vendors will focus on AI and ML technologies to accelerate this transformation, enabling agile assessment of risk rather than whack-a-mole with vulnerabilities. The participation of research institutes, innovative companies and public sector sponsors is required to drive this to meaningful results.

Future Tech’s Chaney sees a future where AI-powered improvements in areas such as cybersecurity and customer service will create huge opportunities for the federal government and beyond.

AI can process large amounts of data much faster than cybersecurity teams can. AI/ML technology can analyze trends, detect anomalous behavior, and alert security teams who can act on that information, he said.

As technology advances, federal organizations will be able to anticipate needs and provide information before citizens demand new levels of responsiveness and efficiency, he added. We are out of the gate and great opportunities await.

