Why Tomorrow’s Innovation Requires a Consistent Cloud Experience Today





Emerging technologies require a reliable infrastructure. are you ready?

IT leaders who get a head start on emerging technologies create demonstrable value and potential new revenue streams for their businesses.

According to many consultants, vendors, and sales leaders, “There’s never been a better time to be a CIO.” A set of technologies readily available to most people today, his options make building critical digital infrastructure easier and help many manage the modern iteration of hybrid work.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are making applications smarter and more functional. Software knows us so well that it can predict what we want before we know we want it. Information is processed at the edge with lightning-fast data transfer. Augmented reality overlays information on top of real-world images to help consumers make decisions.

For many leaders, these are no longer considered new technologies because they are used on a daily basis.

What technologies are still emerging?

When tech leaders talk about emerging technologies, they are increasingly referring to things like deeply immersive experiences and quantum computing.

Imagine a corporate metaverse where colleagues communicate and collaborate via avatars, or digital representations of themselves. Companies are also leveraging these concepts for industrial applications such as machine monitoring in factory environments.

Quantum computing promises to unlock far more computational power than traditional high-performance computing clusters. Quantum computing will not replace classical, but it will ultimately accelerate the computing power we know today.

pull the innovation lever

Perhaps this all seems like science fiction. Was AI dead, or at least declared life-supported, before recent breakthroughs spurred a resurgence of funding to propel basic AI and more sophisticated GAN networks?

Even if the Metaverse and Quantum are not part of your current business strategy, the digital transformation of your business may be. So you will eventually try, or at least consider, these technologies. And we need to ensure that technology strategy is created by design, not by default (that is, intentional and well-prepared, not passive).

According to KPMG’s Global Tech Report 2022, 46% of over 2,200 IT leaders are planning future investments and implementations of new technologies.

You may not be using these new technologies today, but what about three years from now? Five? Reasonable prediction: You’ll use 2 out of 3 in 10 years. why? They help create digital services that improve employee and customer experiences. Appropriately applied and well executed, it can help transform your business.

IT leaders who get a head start over their competitors create tangible value and potential new revenue streams for their businesses. In fact, 97% of IT leaders told his KPMG that their digital transformation efforts had improved profitability or performance over the past two years (emerging technologies play a key role) .

The right infrastructure for the future

Are you running your applications in the cloud, on-premises, or at the edge? Running cloud-native applications reduces the time from development to deployment to public or private clouds. On-premises systems run applications in data centers to reduce data latency. Edge devices process data locally, but can also connect to the cloud for increased processing power and performance.

Like many companies, it does all three, which can make managing your environment more cumbersome with numerous management interfaces and different tools. Enterprises are looking for simpler, more agile IT as they leverage multiple clouds in their IT environments.

Successful digital transformation requires robust multi-cloud and data solutions built on modern data center infrastructure. The best multicloud environments are optimized to run cloud-native workloads across public clouds, private clouds, and on-premises.

Before diving into any new technology, consider the following: What is your IT environment like? Are your workloads well-placed? Are they built to take advantage of the latest technology? How consistent and reliable is your infrastructure? ?

How and where you run your IT workloads matters. That’s why we designed Dell’s APEX portfolio of solutions-as-a-service to address your existing and emerging technology needs. It offers the ease and agility of As-a-Service combined with the power and control. An operating-as-a-service model lets you focus on driving innovation instead of managing infrastructure. Facilitates multi-cloud by design, connecting to multiple clouds without hyperscaler lock-in.

When you have a solid plan backed by a stable and secure infrastructure, the world looks less like a scary sci-fi movie and more like a sweet romantic comedy. With it today, you can innovate for tomorrow.

Visit Dell Technologies APEX to learn more about our portfolio of cloud experiences that deliver simplicity, agility and control as a service.

