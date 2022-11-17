Google Fis offers YouTube Premium free for 1 year for Unlimited Plus subscribers





If you subscribe to the Google Fis Unlimited Plus plan, you now have the added benefit of unlimited data plus a free year of YouTube Premium.

Starting today, new and existing members who sign up for the Google Fis premium plan will no longer have to pay the $119.99 annual fee for one year of the increasingly popular service, Google’s Stadia, AR, and Project Starline. ‘s global PR lead Patrick Seybold told The Verge. email.

even better? If you choose the Family plan, each person gets her own YouTube Premium subscription, so you don’t have to share the service with others.

Wireless consumers are increasingly opting for unlimited plans to spur a growing appetite for media, gaming and other high-bandwidth applications on the move, Seybold said in an email. claims in Now the whole family is connected, cloud he offered a simple single subscription to Fi that provides storage, entertainment.

The Google Fis Unlimited Plus plan is the most expensive, at $65/month for one person and $40/month for a family of four to six people. Still, his one-year free subscription to YouTube Premium, bundled with access to YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Kids, offline downloads and listening, and more, might strike a balance.

This is just one of many new perks Google recently introduced to entice people to purchase services and products. For example, last year the company announced that if his Google Fi subscriber purchases a then-new Pixel Pass subscription, he can get $5 off the monthly plan.

In some ways, Pixel Pass is similar to Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program and Apple One service bundles. A subscriber can pay for a Pixel smartphone in monthly installments, and he can get an upgrade after two years, for example. Plus free access to YouTube Premium, 200 GB of Google One cloud storage, Google Play Pass, YouTube Music Premium and more.

